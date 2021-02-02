Fila extends sponsorship of Ash Barty, WTA’s Top Tennis Star – WWD





Fila Luxembourg has extended the sponsorship of Ash Barty, the star of the Women’s Tennis Association. Barty, a 24-year-old Aussie, has been sponsored by Fila since 2016 and has since risen to number one worldwide. She captured the French Open, her first Grand Slam title, in 2019. “Fila has been by my side during the most exciting times of my career, and I couldn’t be more pleased that they will continue to support me on my tennis journey,” said Barty. “They have been integral to my success on the court, and I am honored to continue to represent such an iconic brand with a rich history in tennis and beyond.” Fila will commemorate the new signing by creating the “Barty Bundle” to recognize Barty’s achievements and impact both on and off the field. The “Barty Bundle” is an exclusive, limited promotional offering from Barty and Fila that will be donated to junior female tennis players from various tennis academies in Australia and the US, as well as through Barty’s social media channels. The gift includes a custom Ash Barty practice T and a face mask. Both pieces have Barty’s new AB logo. Barty completed 2020 with the number one ranking for the second consecutive year, in a shortened season upset by COVID-19. She is only the second Australian woman to hold the title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976. Barty has won eight singles and 10 doubles titles in her professional career and is a three-time winner of the Newcombe Medal, which recognizes Australia’s most outstanding player in tennis. “Ash’s meteoric rise to the top of the tennis universe in recent years has been incredible to watch, and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue our relationship with her,” said Gene Yoon, Fila’s global president. “Ash is a remarkable person who has made an incredible impact not only through her playing on the field, but also through her actions off the field in her local community, and she is a role model for young women around the world. We look forward to being part of its continued success for many years to come. “ FOR MORE STORIES: Fila, The Perfect Magazine Create a capsule for Dover Street Market South Korean boy band BTS and Fila launch capsule collection A look at tennis’s enduring influence on fashion







