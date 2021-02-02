BMO Harris Bank Center celebrates 40th anniversary with the start of Icehogs hockey season





ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – The BMO Harris Bank Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary, even after nearly a year in the dark, though the center’s leaders have plans to restore life to the arena. Getting the building to be dark and not having the activity has been extremely difficult, said Craig Thomas, chairman of the Rockford Area Venue and Entertainment Board. Greasy hot dogs, screaming fans and the deafening horns that normally overwhelm BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford disappeared after the stadium went dark last year. It caused economic losses totaling millions of dollars. Doing all the work we need to do to plan for the future, and what feels like ground constantly shifting under your feet in connection with the pandemic, has been difficult, Thomas said. Business Operations Director, Mike Peck, said MET has one ace in the hole: the Icehogs. The great thing is that we’re going to be playing hockey again, Peck said. We were very enthusiastic about that, our fans are very enthusiastic. But it will not be the same. The Rockford Icehogs will drop the puck this season at 6pm Friday evening, but Thomas said the 2021 hockey season will look very different. Unfortunately for the fans, they will have to watch our games on TV in the near future, Thomas said. While entertainment leaders express their excitement for the virtual season – it’s bittersweet. Live entertainment is where it is for the Rockford Icehogs, so emotions are very mixed there, Peck said. Peck said the staff have plans to keep the community and spirit of attending hockey games alive. We’re going to do our best to bring that experience to fans’ homes, Peck said. According to the center leaders, the game will be available on the Icehogs website or on WIFR antenna TV. Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

