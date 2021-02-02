LeBron James addresses his stamina on longest road trip of the season: ‘I don’t get tired’

LeBron James started this season with arguably the most difficult individual road to a championship of his career. While its Los Angeles Lakers are full of talent, their low season lasted only 71 days. That’s the shortest interval between seasons a team has ever had in any of the four major American sports, and while the Miami Heat had enough youth to theoretically survive without so much rest, James, now 36 years old, was seemingly at a major disadvantage. . because of its age.

While that hadn’t materialized much at the beginning of the season, it eventually appeared to stumble the Lakers in a surprise road loss to the Detroit Pistons. James made his first seven shots, but only went 1-of-12 off the field when the Pistons ran away with the game in the second half. The game came from back-to-back on the second night and Anthony Davis was out due to injury. It was also the fifth race of a seven-race road trip. If LeBron ever faltered from exhaustion, that seemed an excusable moment for that to happen. But James denied this was the case, saying he just won’t tire.

“I don’t get tired. I don’t feel tired. I sleep; I get my rest,” James told reporters after the loss. “I have a lot of energy. I don’t get tired and my mindset never gets to the point where it seems like this is a long road trip or that I’m exhausted or tired.”

On balance, the evidence supports LeBron’s idea. He hasn’t missed a game all year, and he has rarely missed any games in his career. James led the Lakers to a win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday and is the current favorite to win MVP. He made it to the NBA Finals for eight consecutive seasons. LeBron’s stamina is legendary, and it looks like he’s still as durable as ever at age 36.