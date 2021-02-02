In the name of cricket sex, people should stop making noise | World and nation

We humans have a tendency to scatter and frolic wherever we want, a development that has been found to be harmful to the environment and animal health, and thus ultimately to ourselves. That could be the effect on crickets because of our constant noise from traffic and other activities.
Crickets’ mating behavior can be significantly affected by those sounds, according to a study published Monday in the journal Behavioral Ecology.
Field crickets’ reproduction is important to the plant, human and animal worlds. Because field crickets eat a lot of plant matter rich in cellulose, their feces are easily broken down by bacteria and fungi.
“Thus, their activity greatly accelerates energy and nutrient flows in an ecosystem and provides plants with a much more abundant reservoir of highly available, essential growth factors,” said a Penn State New Kensington. blog post.
Field crickets’ nutrition also helps control weed growth on both natural and human-made ecosystems. Additionally, crickets are essential food sources for some birds and other animals that do crucial roles in providing us with food, timber, medicine and recreation.
“Humans are constantly changing the characteristics of environments, including through the production of anthropogenic sound,” said study author Sophie Mowles, a senior lecturer in animal and environmental biology at Anglia Ruskin University in England, in a statement. press release.
“Since mate selection is a powerful motor for evolution through sexual selection, perturbations can cause a decline in population viability. And because anthropogenic noise is a very recent evolutionary selection pressure, it is difficult to predict how species will adapt.”
Why noise pollution can confuse mating crickets
Male crickets are congenital playlist of songs from which to choose to attract potential mates: The call song attracts the female, and the courtship or mating song causes the female to mate. A fighting chirp sends warnings to other male suitors. And what both sexes need for all of these things to happen are very sensitive organs on their front legs so they can receive sound.
To assess the effects of environmental changes, the researchers combined female crickets with silenced male crickets in ambient sound conditions, artificial white noise settings, and recorded traffic noise.
The researchers had the males courting the females, and when the males tried to sing their mating tunes, the researchers played artificial courtship songs that ranged from low to high quality.
When prompted to mate by a high-quality courtship song amid ambient noise, female crickets mounted the males earlier and more frequently. But when those crickets were exposed to white noise and traffic noise, the quality of the mating song didn’t help with the frequency and duration of mating females with males, the study said.
“Traffic noise and the cicadas’ courtship song don’t share similar acoustic frequencies, so instead of masking the courtship song, we think the traffic noise serves as a distraction for the female cricket,” said lead author Adam Bent, who led the study as part of his doctoral program at Anglia Ruskin University, in one news statement.
Mating songs are labor intensive; they need male crickets to expend a lot of energy and therefore they contain important details about the qualities of the males. The study said the human-induced noise may have changed how the females perceived the males when choosing a mate. This fading can also affect the health of male crickets as they work to produce a more impressive mating song, and therefore the survival of those crickets as well.
“At the same time, female crickets may choose to mate with a lower quality male, because they cannot detect differences in mate quality due to the man-made noise,” added Bent, “and this may lead to a reduction or complete loss of mating quality. viability of the offspring. “
