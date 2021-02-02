Ithaca Football Head Coach Terry Hessbrook retires after 17 seasons





ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) – Terry Hessbrook, former Ithaca head football coach, resigns. Hessbrook announced his retirement at the teams’ banquet Sunday night. It’s all I ever really wanted to do, and I’ve had the chance to do something I’ve wanted to do in the worst way for a long time, Hessbrook said. Luck. That’s what Terry Hessbrook says he feels as he looks back on an incredible 17 seasons at the helm of the Ithacas football program. It was something that had been planned for a long time. Many years ago, when this year’s senior class finished playing, I made the decision that I would step aside, Hessbrook said upon his retirement. He graduated from Ithaca and was an assistant coach under Jim Ahern for 9 years, who just retired from Lansing Catholic this season. He then got his first job as head coach at Montabella, where he went 2-43 in five seasons. Ahern left Ithaca in 2004, turning the program over to Hessbrook. He couldn’t believe he would get another shot at head coaching. He went to Paul Hornak, who was our athletic director at the time, and recommended me, Hessbrook said. I can’t even imagine, they probably laughed him out of the room. I am grateful to those guys for giving me this opportunity. The school didn’t know there was no laughing matter. Not after five league titles, seven state finals in eight seasons and a record of 177-25 coaches. He even had his team on a 69-game winning streak from 2010-2014, the second-most in Michigan high school history. His son, Brady, grew up watching his dad, as a water boy for the high school team and played for his dad for the past four years. It was the father-son duo dream. It was amazing. I certainly learned a lot growing up in it and could now play for him, said Brady, who was an all-state quarterback this season. I have learned a lot about football and being a man so I have definitely been able to grow. Coaching his son until he graduated was Terry’s way of envisioning retirement. Now he can watch Brady play football this fall in Wayne State and be a football dad in the stands. He may step away from the field, but he will never forget his time as the leader of the Yellowjacket nation. When an 18-year-old boy hugs you and tells you at the banquet that they love you, then you know you’ve done something right, Hessbrook said. That’s the kind of thing I’ll cherish … I’m starting to tear a little bit here. But it’s the stuff I’ll cherish forever. Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

