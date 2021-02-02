Capitals vs Bruins Recap: Boston Storms Back for 5-3 Win

Happy Black History Month, Rink fam! February 1 brings us another game and a new edition of That Sure Is A Lineup! Dmitry Orlov made his return to the Capitals blueline, knocking Jonas Siegenthaler out of the line-up. Lars Eller and Justin Schultz also remain out of the lineup, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are still on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. Enter … this:

Capital city lines versus Boston Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Oshie-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Vrana-Sgarbossa-Leap Chara-Carlson

Dillon-TvR

Orlov-Jensen Vanecek against Halak Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 1, 2021

TJ Oshie still centers the second line and Jakub Vrana was demoted to the fourth line. How would these new (except for the third line) combos fare against Jaroslav Halak and the Bruins? Let’s dive right in.

Heres Monday nights Plus / Minus:

Plus: Washingtons’ penalty kill played well tonight, even though they had too many chances for that. They limited Bostons’ shots on the man advantage well, despite sometimes having some of their better PK-ers in the box through four power play chances, but the Bruins only got three shots out.

Minus: The Caps blew a 3-0 lead for the third time in as many games. Home. Yikes.

Fourteen more notes about the game:

1. Miller went to the box for interference just over eight minutes in the first, and the division’s top powerplay unit went to work against the second-best penalty kill. The Caps had about a minute of zone time during the man advantage and counted three shots on target, but unfortunately none of them were able to convert.

2. For a moment it looked like Carl Hagelin yes, Carl Hagelin scored his first goal in about 86 billion years (or since March 5, 2020). However, the Bruins do with success challenged the game for an offside zone and the goal was destroyed. Will Hagelin ever score again? Time will tell…

3. Big Zee Revenge Tour! Oh yes, Zdeno Chara opened the scoring for the Capitals 13:26 in the first period with another Chara bomb from just below the blue line, nicely set up by Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd. Fun fact: this was Chara’s first goal against the Bruins in almost 15 years.

4. Daniel Sprong gave Washington the most dangerous lead in hockey just 11 seconds after Charas’ goal. Jakub Vrana made an excellent zone entry and Sprong finished the game with some nice footwork and soft hands. Nick Jensen also picked up his second point of the season with the secondary assist on the piece.

5. With 1:37 to go into the first, defender Jakub Zboril was called up for cross-checking on TJ Oshie. The Caps were unable to convert, and just over three minutes into the second period, Oshie flipped the script and was called for an offensive-zone holding penalty on Zboril. Then Garnet Hathaway sent the puck over the glass on the PK and sat down for a game delay, giving the Bruins a 5-to-3 advantage for one minute. However, the Caps held Boston on one shot during that two-man advantage and killed the rest of the Hathaways penalty as soon as Oshie left the box. The Bruins had a total of three shots at Washington’s overlapping sanctions.

6. Tom Wilson and Jeremy Lauzon competed for the puck for Halak and Lauzon was called up for hooking, giving the Caps their third power play chance of the evening. John Carlson absolutely covered it over Halak’s right shoulder from between faceoff circles for his fourth goal of the season. Jakub Vrana took up the assist on the count, and with his previous assist on Jumps goal, he recorded his first multi-assist game of the season.

7. With 7:33 to go in the second, David Pastrnak got his first goal of the season and cut the Capitals’ lead to two. The Bruins got an attack zone face-off despite Brenden Dillon appearing to hit the puck and undo any offside or icing call, which would have sent the face-off to the neutral zone and allowed a line change. Boston took advantage and Pastrnak fired the puck to the back of the net.

8. Nic Dowd took the Caps third trip to the box for tripping Pastrnak with 6:09 over in the second. The Bruins again rolled out their five-forward power play unit, and the capitals again held them to zero on the man advantage.

9. At 6:08 am in the third period, Pastrnak, who clearly made up for lost time, got his second goal of the evening. Patrice Bergeron won an attack zone faceoff and it took Pasta just seven seconds to slide out and send the puck past Ilya Samsonov. Something That Didn’t Help: John Carlson was absolutely wiped out behind the net on the play.

10. With 11:11 left in the third, the energy brewed since Saturday night’s game finally boiled over and Tom Wilson and Trent Frederic dropped the gloves in the neutral zone. This was Wilson’s first fight of the season, but he was already in great shape.

11. For the second game in a row, the Bruins erased a 3-0 Capitals lead. This time it was Craig Smith with the tie in the game with just under seven minutes to go. Lauzon made an absolute blast from a pass to Smith, who definitely didn’t miss his one-timer. It’s a whole new hockey game, folks.

12. The Bruins took their first lead in nearly two hockey games in Washington at 2:37 with a goal from Brandon Carlo. The Capitals were in total scramble mode throughout this game, and their sloppy coverage led to a 4-3 Bruins lead.

13. Brad Marchand put the game on ice for Boston with an empty net to hand the Caps their first line loss of the season. RIP point streak …

14. It was lost in the busy final minutes of the game, but Conor Sheary had to be helped through the tunnel after colliding with Sean Kuraly near Caps’s blue line. He seems to be having a hard time putting weight on one of his legs. Hopefully Sheary, who has been heating up lately and promoted to the second line, is okay. Can the capitals play one game without an injury? All signs point to no!

Here’s the next for the capitals: a rare one-game trip to New York City to meet the Rangers on Thursday.