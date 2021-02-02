Cricket, BBL, Big Bash League, Michael Klinger, Cricket NSW, Melbourne Renegades





Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger will leave the club to take on a role in NSW cricket. Klinger, who still had a year ahead of his contract with the Big Bash franchise, will work in high-performance under the leadership of cricket Greg Mail. Foxsports.com.au understands Cricket Victoria prepares to find a new Renegades coach after Klinger wins the job. Watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Finals Live & Ad-Break Free while playing on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away > Longer does not apologize 2:00 The NSW role was left by David Moore, who was general manager of cricket performance from mid-2014 until seven months ago. Moore is now head of NSW coach development, while Klinger takes care of men’s cricket. Leah Poulton remains the head of women’s cricket. Both report to Mail. As reported by foxsports.com.auWarwickshire was enthusiastic about the former hitter of the highest order, but Klinger turned down their claims. He oversaw two seasons with the Renegades, winning seven of 28 games but bled plenty of young players during his tenure. Cricket NSW Head of Cricket, Greg Mail, said securing one of the emerging sports leaders off the field would greatly benefit men’s cricket in the state and was another step in implementing the evaluation’s key recommendations. last year to high performance at CNSW. We are delighted to have a person of Maxs caliber joining our team, said Mail. Klinger takes a catch during the interview 0:45 A widely respected figure in Australian cricket, he brings experience in a wide variety of high-quality environments and all formats of play. Max has presented himself as a calm, strategic thinker and an honest, open and values-based leader. His character and leadership will be great assets to us and I look forward to welcoming him to the CNSW team. We would like to thank Cricket Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades for releasing Michael from the rest of his contract so that he can seize this opportunity that we believe will benefit not only CNSW but Australian cricket as a whole. The Renegades immediately start looking for a new coach. I am grateful for the opportunity I received from the Melbourne Renegades and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their continued support throughout the period, said Klinger. Although the seasons there didn’t go according to plan, I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a head coach and developed some young players and can see a bright future in the coming seasons with such a young and talented group. I wish them all the best for the future. My new role as Head of Male Cricket at Cricket NSW is an extremely exciting position. I look forward to this great opportunity to partner with Greg Mail and their senior squads, Pathways and Big Bash programs.

