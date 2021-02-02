Iowa women’s tennis shines at Purdue Invitational





The team won seven of 10 doubles matches this weekend, going 12-for-22 in singles.

After a shoddy outing in Austin, Texas a week ago, the Iowa women’s tennis team bounced back to win the majority of their singles and doubles matches at the Purdue Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa took on Michigan State, Purdue and Illinois in a three-day event at the Schwartz Tennis Center. No team scores were kept. Alexa Noel and Samantha Mannix’s doubles went unbeaten in first place this weekend, beating Michigan State pair Maja Pietrowicz and Ayshe Can 7-5. They would also beat Purdues Ena Babic and Csilla Fodor, 7-6, and Illinois sister couple Emilee and Kawai Duong, 6-4. Noel and Vipasha Mehra took the first wins of their young college career in doubles, while Mehra and her partner Danielle Bauers beat their Michigan State opponents 7-5. After taking her first win in singles as Hawkeye against Michigan States Mary Lewis, 6-3, 6-2, Noel remained unbeaten in 97th place this weekend. She won Purdues Ena Babic in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, and Emilee Duong from Illinois, 6-4, 6-7, 10-4, all at No. 1 in the lineup. Iowa lost two of its three doubles against Michigan State on Friday, with Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell and Vipasha Mehra falling 6-4, while Samantha Gillas and Michelle Bacalla were unable to catch a single game. We have to get back to work in doubles, which is something that catches the eye at the beginning of the season, head coach Sasha Schmid said in a release. I thought we had a good start in singles. That was great to see and important for us in the future. Iowa won five of the eight singles games on Friday with Danielle Burich (6-3, 5-7, 6-4), van Heuvelen Treadwell (6-1, 6-2), Mannix (6-3, 6-2) , and Bauers (6-2, 6-4) all wins along with Noel. RELATED:Hawkeye’s tennis teams stumble across ITA Kickoff Iowa fought Purdue on Saturday with two additional singles and a doubles match against Michigan State. If the team scores had been counted, Iowa would have taken the doubles when van Heuvelen Treadwell and Gillas Purdues beat No. 2 pair Nathalia Wolf Gasparin and Zala Dovnik 6-2. Iowa lost only two singles games against Purdue and both extra games against Michigan State on Saturday when Mannix (6-3, 6-2) and Burich (5-7, 7-6, 6-3) continued their pitch, and Gillas took her match, 6-3, 6-3. Van Heuvelen Treadwell was unable to take a single game in the first set of her game and lost 6-0, 6-4, and Bacalla ended the weekend winless in singles after a tough match against Rut Galindo that ended 7-6, 2 -6, 6-4. I thought it was really important for us to come out well and play well in doubles. It was hard fought, and a tiebreaker, which was a great experience, Schmid said. We had to follow that in singles and we had some pretty good starts. Purdue fought and we were pushed into some jobs. Iowa swept Illinois in the doubles on Sunday and split the singles games. The three best places in the line-up were Noel (6-4, 6-7, 10-4), van Heuvelen Treadwell (7-5, 6-1) and Mannix (6-3, 7-3) eliminated their opponents while Gillas (6-1, 6-1), Burich (7-5, 7-5) and Bauers (7-5, 2-6, 6-1) fell short. We had the chance to be in a tight competitive situation and play with some pressure on the line to finish some games, Schmid said. I think this experience will make us much better. I’m glad we had great tennis three days in a row, and I think it was important to our team and we learned a lot.







