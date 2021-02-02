Boys Hockey: Chaska, Chanhassen players stick together from CCHA days | Chaska Sports

Zach Seltun and Jack Seaverson will never forget the moment when Trey Fechko hit a rebound home, giving Chaska / Chanhassen a PeeWee AA youth state championship in 2017.
Two years later, now with Bantam AA, much of the same group again met Osseo Maple Grove, in the state championship. And while the result was not the same, with the Storm Hawks finishing second, it was clear that if these players stayed together, they could have a real shot at the high school team.
That opportunity started last season for some. Carter Wishart was the starting goalkeeper. Jimmy Snuggerud was the team’s top scorer. Max Burkholder and Sam Rinzel were in command of the blueline as the underclass. Seltun, Seaverson and Bennett Jax saw action on the attacker.
That opportunity for everyone starts this season, although Snuggerud is part of the US National Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Burkholder in Dubuque remains in the United States Junior Hockey League.
That leaves Matthew Magnuson, Blake Markwell, Seltun, Johnny Knapp, Rinzel, Wishart, Nathan Hinze, Seaverson, Gavin Nahan, Tommy Blahoski, Jax and Ty Broten playing for Chaska this season, two years away from second place in Bantam state. .
Sean Gates is the backup goaltender at Chanhassen, while Gracyn Sawchyn moved to Shattuck-St. Mary’s program, and last year it was the first-ever choice of the Red Deer Rebels in the US Prospects Draft of the Western Hockey League.
“Our group got really close. We played together in the summer and when winter came, we just hit it off. A lot of our boys lived in Chaska, so it made sense,” said Seaverson, a junior captain.
Seltun was one of those who opened up to Chaska to stay with friends. He played on par with Snuggerud for much of the past season. Nick Olmscheid, a neighbor, was a teammate last season.
“A lot of the older guys like (Mike) Koster, (Blaine) Warnert, and all of them. I really wanted to be a Hawk like her,” said Seltun, also a captain.
GETTING TOGETHER
Sophomore Joey Parker was part of the state qualifying CCHA Bantam AA team in 2020 with Alex Lunski. A year earlier, however, he played in the A-team along with some of Chanhassen’s current teammates.
There were JT Montang, Mathias Bosch, Evan Miller, Nicholas Groff and Colquitt Baker. Parker played with Caden Lee on a district champion Peewee AA team.
Lunski and Gavin Uhlenkamp, freshmen, helped the PeeWee AA team reach No. 1 in 2019. Billy McNeely, Henry Muench, Ben Curtis and Jake Risch were district champions in Bantam A in 2020.
Like Chaska’s group, Chanhassen’s group stays together and tries to build the Storm into a winner.
“It certainly helps to know guys from childhood. When you play these more experienced teams that have been together in high school for a few years, the time spent in youth hockey has helped us get together faster. come. ” “I could say and understand the pace of the game,” Parker said.
TO GROW UP
Chaska, with nine seniors in the varsity lineup, won 16 games in 2019-2020, reaching the section championship with an upset from Prior Lake.
Seltun (14 goals, 16 assists) and Seaverson (three goals, two assists) are part of a group of about six returning players who played in a main rotation on that team last season.
This year’s Hawk roster features nine sophomores on varsity and just four seniors.
Honestly, looking at the players last year and how they held themselves to a certain level, and how they worked in practice now that they’re gone, that’s really stayed with our younger guys, and we just have to pass it on to the younger ones men who are now on our team. If we can do that, it will lead to success down the road, ”said Seaverson.
“Our captains have had a lot of influence on us last year. We try to do the same with our new teammates,” said Seltun.
Chaska, six games in the 2021 season, is starting to reinvent herself a bit more, as evidenced by wins over Bloomington Jefferson, Bloomington Kennedy and Chanhassen. The Hawks are 4-2 and face defending champion Hill-Murray to a 3-1 defeat.
“It’s very different. Everyone has different roles this season. For me and Jack, our role is definitely bigger than last year. Bennett and Sully too. I think we’ll go along. Working well, and continuing to play our game,” Seltun said.
Chaska, a 1-0 lead over Chanhassen for two bouts, drove away during the last 17 minutes on January 30 and got a few goals from Jax. Scholle and Broten added scores, while senior Ryan Kleber opened the score just 46 seconds after the game from classmate Bryce Hansen.
Final hockey for boys
Chaska 5, Chanhassen 0
Kleber (1st), Scholle (3rd), Jax (3rd – 2x), Broten (3rd) for the Hawks
Dominant last 17 for Chaska (2 PP goals in final 2:00) after Chanhassen skated with them for the first two bouts.
A bright future for both programs pic.twitter.com/AAm90mETtL
Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) January 30, 2021
Chaska faces tough challenges this week, playing twice at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. First in a rematch of a 3-2 loss with the Orioles on Tuesday, February 2, before a meeting with defending Metro West Conference champions Benilde-St. Margaret on Saturday afternoon.
“Our group has had a lot of success from an early age, so now that we’re on the high school team, I don’t think that needs to change,” said Seaverson. “Since squirts there has been this expectation. We went to two state tournaments as a youth. It is clear that the goal is to come back there two more times.”
CREATE SCREWS
Landon Oldenkamp, one of two seniors on the Chanhassen varsity roster, along with goalkeeper Will Anderson, is one of only eight skaters to return this season.
The Storm line-up consists of seven freshmen and five sophomores.
“There are still some things to learn, but they all want to score, they all want to play on the ice. They are hungry, like you said,” said Oldenkamp.
With only eight total goals returning from the varsity level, it would always be a challenge to take offense early on. But the younger skaters have shown a lot of promise. They skated with Chaska for two periods. The final score is not indicative of the match.
“It’s certainly a lot faster, the kids are much bigger,” said Parker of the difference between bantams and high school students. “If you’re used to playing with kids in your age group, or a year younger or older, until now, where kids can be two or three years older, that’s a big difference. But it’s fun to compete against them. “
Through five games Parker, Lunski, Risch and Lee each have two goals. Landon Oldenkamp also scored his first varsity goal in a 7-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy to open the season.
Chanhassen has found the opportunity to win others, 2-0 ahead of Jefferson after one period. It was 2-2 in the third period with St. Louis Park and trailing 2-0 with Southwest Christian / Richfield in the last 17 minutes.
“Looks like we can skate two periods with teams, and then all those hits really start to add up and we’ve had a hard time finishing matches. I think this team will do that in every game, every practice. Grow up, and be able to complete more games to win, ”said Oldenkamp.
Chanhassen head coach Jessie Willis, who coached many of the current Storm players in youth with his son, Brayden, has paired Parker with Lunski and Uhlenkamp, an all-underclass line.
The trio buzzed in the attack zone, nearly defeating Chaska goalkeeper Wishart several times in the second period.
“You don’t have to think about it. You just know where each other will be. Chemistry is definitely growing with these guys,” said Parker.
“I would like to win some games, but I also see my last season as an attempt to teach these guys the right way to do things. I would love to come back, watch them for years to come, in that would be great for this program, “said Oldenkamp.