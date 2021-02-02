4th floor! Detached garages, outside table tennis





For more information. Welcome to a new lifestyle This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, approximately 932 m2. Ft. Experience Meridian’s new luxury standard of living with valley views like never before. Here you will find a great home that is close enough to all conveniences but secluded from the hustle and bustle. Sleek, modern architecture with state-of-the-art features and amenities, such as smart home technology, will satisfy your every need and whim. From our on-site offerings to the natural beauty of the area, if you have a taste for modern living then this is the place to call home! Characteristics

– 3 meter high ceilings *

– Open kitchen for gourmets

– Patio / balcony

– Smart home technology (lighting, locks and thermostats)

– Blizzard white quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

– Floor to ceiling windows *

– Rustic grounds laminate wood plank floor

– 2-inch faux wood blind treatments

– Undercounter sinks

– Stainless steel appliances

– Subway tile backsplash in kitchen

– Walk-in closets

– In-house washing machine and dryer

– Pre-wired internet access

– Picturesque view of the area

– Modern two-tone kitchen cabinets *

* extra premium Communal facilities

– Poolside patio and grill area

– Secure storage areas *

– Seating outside by the fireplace

– Lounge in the outdoor pool

– Inside air-conditioned corridors

– 24-hour lounge

– 24 hour emergency maintenance

– Controlled access

– Elevator access

– Safe indoor bicycle shed *

– Online resident portal and payments

– Wi-Fi in all amenities areas

– 24-hour fitness center with Rogue equipment

– Pet Friendly

– 100% smoke-free community

– Conference room

– Detached garages *

– Half a mile to the highway

– Table tennis outside

– Year-round spa

* extra premium Office hours

Monday – Friday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Pet policy

Pets are allowed with written permission from the owner. Cats and dogs are allowed in the community for an extra charge. Ask one of our leasing professionals for more information. Equal housing opportunities

