UNC vs Clemson Picks and Odds

North Carolina forward Day’Ron Sharpe, center, rides between Notre Dame guard Nikola Djogo (13) and forward Matt Zona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, NC, Saturday January 2, 2021. (AP Photo / Gerry Broome)

North Carolina Tar Heels compete for a fourth straight win as they host the struggling Clemson Tigers as minor favorites

UNC takes consecutive dominant wins while the Tigers have struggled to take offense on a 1-4 SU and ATS run

We’ve got you covered with all the opportunities and trends ahead of Tuesday night’s ACC conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum

The North Carolina Tar Heels will aim to close the gap at the top of the ACC Congress standings with a fourth straight win when they visit the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night (7:00 PM ET) as 3.5-point favorites. The Tar Heels take a decisive 75-65 victory in Pittsburgh to take first place within 1.5 games of Virginia. Conversely, the Tigers have struggled during the recent conference action, dropping to 1-4 SU in the past five days with a crushing 79-53 loss to Duke last weekend.

Here’s a look at the opportunities and trends leading up to Tuesday night’s ACC conference at Littlejohn Coliseum.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Clemson Tigers Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total North Carolina Tar Heels -3.5 (-102) -162 O 134.5 (-105) Clemson Tigers +3.5 (-120) +136 U 134.5 (-115)

Odds on Feb 1, 2021.

Tar heels on a roll

The Tar Heels have found their groove for the past month after struggling during the month of December. Losing SU in four of their last six games in 2020, the club rebounded with the start of the new year, claiming outright victory in five of its six games in January. UNC has also started to turn things around with the sportsbooks. The Tar Heels have marched to victory by double-digit margins in each of their past two games, capped by a lopsided 75-65 win in Pittsburgh a week ago. With those wins, the team put the brakes on a dismal 2-9-1 ATS has played more than 11 games since the opening of the season with some skewed wins over Charleston and UNLV.

However, the Tar Heels still have work to do to overcome their shaky road betting record. UNC has taken victory in just two of their last five road races while favored, setting a bleak 2-5 ATS record in the past seven as a road chalk. That trend extends to recent traffic data as well, while pinned as road chalk with three or less points, with the Tar Heels 4-4 SU and ATS going into their eighth.

The Tar Heels are officially in the groove. Three in a row and a good chance to expand to four next Tuesday against a struggling Clemson team. It absolutely feels good to see this team play well again. – Anthony Pagnotta (@HTBAnthony) January 27, 2021

Ever dominant in encounters with Clemson, the tables have turned the Tar Heels over for the past three years. After enjoying an epic 18-1 SU run against the Tigers, UNC has now lost two out of three to Clemson. The club also failed to cover in all three of those matches, while all being preferred with 3.5 points or less.

Tigers have been struggling since COVID-19 was shut down

While the Tar Heels strive to maintain their recent momentum, the Tigers are returning to action to regain their early season form. Clemson opened the season with an impressive 9-1 SU run with a decisive 64-56 win over Alabama and a 3-1 SU record against rivals at the conference. However, the Tigers have been struggling since seeing their originally scheduled January 9 date with UNC postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Although the outbreak was limited to just one positive test, the team was forced to endure a 10-day layoff, from which it has not yet recovered.

After their 9-1 SU start at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 rankings, the Tigers have fallen off the rankings during their current 1-4 SU and ATS run, all against conference opponents. Clemson’s swoon has had one outright defeat while favored, a crushing 83-65 defeat by Georgia Tech while pinned down like 2-point chalk. And while the Tigers looked forward to being back after last week’s 54-50 win over No. 25 Louisville as 1.5 point home favorites, they were simply outclassed last weekend in a 79-53 loss to Duke as an underdog with 5 points.

Clemson looking for offensive touch

Finding the target has emerged as a huge problem for Clemson during their current slide. The Tigers hit a troubling 20-for-57 off the floor in their loss to the Blue Devils, hitting just 23.8% of three-point attempts, and having converted less than 36% of their field goals in three of their five past games. And with each of their past four losses at double-digit margins, the team has now only covered twice in the past 10 games and has seen the OVER triumph in six of their eight eight.

Clemson falls to Duke, 79-53.

Aamir Simms is the only tiger to score in double digits when he finishes a game with a high 19 points.

With the loss, Clemson drops to 10-5 overall and 4-5 in the ACC.@ WSPA7 – Todd Summers (@ ToddSummers7) January 30, 2021

The only bright spot for the Tigers was Aamir Simms’ play. The senior big man is the only Tigers player to have averaged double digits this season, with a team leader of 12.5 points per game. And his 19-point performance against the Blue Devils was the only reason their loss to Duke wasn’t much more skewed.

The Picks: Tar Heels -3.5 (-102)