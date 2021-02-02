Cricket world commends the great Merv Hughes Hall of Fame honor

Merv Hughes is the 56th person to be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Photo: Getty

Merv Hughes’ career is being celebrated in the cricket world after the iconic former Test bowler was Inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Hughes – the larger-than-life character with a mustache to match – becomes the second former player to be inducted this summer after 1868 Aboriginal tour champion Johnny Mullagh.

EXTENDED: Aussie coach calls player in the middle of toasted sandwich furore

MY WHOLE WORLD: Cricket world erupts with the first photo of Virat Kohli’s baby

SHAME: Cricket world breaks loose over ‘terrible’ BBL farce

The Victorian joins illustrious troupe, with his introduction making him the 56th name on the Hall of Fame list.

The 59-year-old was a key figure in Australia’s return to the top of the Test cricket rankings, claiming 212 Test wickets averaging 28.38.

His glittering career spanned 53 tests and 33 ODIs from 1985 to 1994.

Hughes paid tribute to the other key figures he enters the Hall of Fame, admitting it was “overwhelming” to receive such an honor.

“Initiation blew me away,” said Hughes.

“It’s overwhelming and I am a little emotional to get next to some of the names.

“I’m very happy with it.”

Merv Hughes was an important part of the Test cricket renaissance in Australia. Photo: AAP

Hughes became a cult figure in Aussie sport, with a mustache and warm-up routine that resonated with fans around the world.

The former fast bowler was known for being a lovable larrikin of the sport, and his borderline stretches were invariably mimicked by adoring members of the crowd.

The proud Victorian received his Hall of Fame trophy at the MCG for Bay 13, where his most devoted supporters often gathered.

“There’s something about the guys who came into Bay 13; they were probably about my demographics, I guess,” Hughes said.

“I felt very comfortable down here.”

Hughes was Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1994, representing Victoria, Essex and the ACT during a first-class career spanning 14 seasons.

The former’s popularity in the sport is evident in the reactions on social media to his latest honor.

Story continues

Congratulations to Merv Hughes, who has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! More on Hughes’ bright career, including flashbacks to a bushy handlebar mustache, menacing run-up and displays of affection for his teammates: https://t.co/YXr9SgNqtK pic.twitter.com/rYXTpkwLbb Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 1, 2021

Definitely made up for the Big Man. He once took this little Pom under his wing in a wheelchair during a test at Old Trafford and was amazing when he took me into the jubilant Australian locker room to meet the team. Never forget the kindness he showed me that day. #TopBloke NickTheWheel 💙 (@NickTheWheel) February 1, 2021

But the fallback … many congratulations from a very bruised member of the Barmy army … very well deserved. 👏👏👏 David Swindells (@DavidSwindells) February 1, 2021

A great player, a great Victorian, Big Merv. Dan P (@partridgedan) February 1, 2021

1989 Ashes tour the highlight for Hughes

Hughes says he has no hesitation in considering the 1989 Ashes Tour the highlight of his career, and he happily reflects on Australia’s 4-0 victory over England.

“Within the team, we felt like we were building somewhere,” said Hughes.

“We went through a rough time and in ’89 things just clicked together.”

Hughes’ career-best scores of 8-87 against the West Indies at the WACA Ground in 1988 included the last wicket of a hat-trick spanning three separate overs, two innings and two different days.

“I didn’t know I was doing a hat-trick,” Hughes said.

“To go out and get a wicket, Gordon Greenidge, the first ball is a huge feather in your cap.

“I was a little excited about that, excited about the situation of the game and didn’t find out for a few overs that I had taken a hat trick.”

A third person will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this week.

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.