Sports
Cricket world commends the great Merv Hughes Hall of Fame honor
Merv Hughes’ career is being celebrated in the cricket world after the iconic former Test bowler was Inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.
Hughes – the larger-than-life character with a mustache to match – becomes the second former player to be inducted this summer after 1868 Aboriginal tour champion Johnny Mullagh.
EXTENDED: Aussie coach calls player in the middle of toasted sandwich furore
MY WHOLE WORLD: Cricket world erupts with the first photo of Virat Kohli’s baby
SHAME: Cricket world breaks loose over ‘terrible’ BBL farce
The Victorian joins illustrious troupe, with his introduction making him the 56th name on the Hall of Fame list.
The 59-year-old was a key figure in Australia’s return to the top of the Test cricket rankings, claiming 212 Test wickets averaging 28.38.
His glittering career spanned 53 tests and 33 ODIs from 1985 to 1994.
Hughes paid tribute to the other key figures he enters the Hall of Fame, admitting it was “overwhelming” to receive such an honor.
“Initiation blew me away,” said Hughes.
“It’s overwhelming and I am a little emotional to get next to some of the names.
“I’m very happy with it.”
Hughes became a cult figure in Aussie sport, with a mustache and warm-up routine that resonated with fans around the world.
The former fast bowler was known for being a lovable larrikin of the sport, and his borderline stretches were invariably mimicked by adoring members of the crowd.
The proud Victorian received his Hall of Fame trophy at the MCG for Bay 13, where his most devoted supporters often gathered.
“There’s something about the guys who came into Bay 13; they were probably about my demographics, I guess,” Hughes said.
“I felt very comfortable down here.”
Hughes was Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1994, representing Victoria, Essex and the ACT during a first-class career spanning 14 seasons.
The former’s popularity in the sport is evident in the reactions on social media to his latest honor.
Congratulations to Merv Hughes, who has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!
More on Hughes’ bright career, including flashbacks to a bushy handlebar mustache, menacing run-up and displays of affection for his teammates: https://t.co/YXr9SgNqtK pic.twitter.com/rYXTpkwLbb
Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 1, 2021
Definitely made up for the Big Man.
He once took this little Pom under his wing in a wheelchair during a test at Old Trafford and was amazing when he took me into the jubilant Australian locker room to meet the team.
Never forget the kindness he showed me that day. #TopBloke
NickTheWheel 💙 (@NickTheWheel) February 1, 2021
But the fallback … many congratulations from a very bruised member of the Barmy army … very well deserved. 👏👏👏
David Swindells (@DavidSwindells) February 1, 2021
A great player, a great Victorian, Big Merv.
Dan P (@partridgedan) February 1, 2021
1989 Ashes tour the highlight for Hughes
Hughes says he has no hesitation in considering the 1989 Ashes Tour the highlight of his career, and he happily reflects on Australia’s 4-0 victory over England.
“Within the team, we felt like we were building somewhere,” said Hughes.
“We went through a rough time and in ’89 things just clicked together.”
Hughes’ career-best scores of 8-87 against the West Indies at the WACA Ground in 1988 included the last wicket of a hat-trick spanning three separate overs, two innings and two different days.
“I didn’t know I was doing a hat-trick,” Hughes said.
“To go out and get a wicket, Gordon Greenidge, the first ball is a huge feather in your cap.
“I was a little excited about that, excited about the situation of the game and didn’t find out for a few overs that I had taken a hat trick.”
A third person will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this week.
with AAP
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
Originally published
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]