Tennis Djokovic cruises, Thiem struggles in ATP Cup opener





MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic started his 2021 season in style on his favorite Rod Laver Arena track with a clinical 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov in the ATP Cup on Tuesday. As the leader of the Serbian title defense in the team event, Djokovic was delighted with his form in the Group A match, a rematch from last year’s quarter-final against Shapovalov. “It’s a great opening to the season. I hope you all enjoyed it, because I certainly did,” said the world’s No. 1 to a small crowd in the stadium, as they cheered loudly from Serbian fans. sucked up. Last year, the Canadian had pushed Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the third set, but the Serb got things quicker on Tuesday, breaking Shapovalov when he served to stay in the game. Unbroken on the serve himself, Djokovic sealed the match with a scintillating winner, scrambling to the right to make a curling forehand pass down the line. The win tied the score at 1-1 after Canadian Milos Raonic passed Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-4. Djokovic, who will bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, will play in the deciding doubles as he looks to extend his unbeaten ATP Cup record to 10 games. While Djokovic enjoyed a dream start, Austrian number 3 Dominic Thiem dropped to a 6-2 6-4 defeat in his opener against Italian Matteo Berrettini. With a high base over the baseline, the Austrian was broken four times in a rusty display at the team event at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park, as World No. 10 World Champion Berrettini dominated the clash of hard-hitters. Playing his first tour match since the ATP Finals, the world’s No. 3 rallied in the second set to break Berrettini for the first time, but gave up the match as he played it, with a big swing on a backhand that banged into the net.

1 Related After pushing Novak Djokovic to five sets in the Australian Open final last year, Thiem is among the top contenders looking to dethrone the Serb at the Grand Slam February 8-21. Berrettini was excited to beat Thiem in Group C and bring Italy back to a tie with Austria at 1-1 after Dennis Novak ran 6-3 6-2 past Fabio Fognini in the morning. “I am very happy with my performance,” said Berrettini on the track. “I’m really looking forward to playing this event and the Australian Open. “Playing for your country is something special.” France, the other team of Group C, starts the tournament against Italy on Wednesday. The winning countries of the four groups advance to the semi-finals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos