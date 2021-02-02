Prep boys hockey: East relies on youthful talent to beat CEC

A bevy of young talent would do it.

Led by second forward Cole Christians, three goals and freshman goalkeeper Dane Callaways 30 saves, the Greyhounds showed why they are optimistic about the future with a 5-1 win over rival Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday night at Essentia’s Duluth Heritage Center .

Christian, who is about 8cm taller at 5ft 8 than when he was a freshman on the varsity, caused constant problems including just 1 minute and 16 seconds into the match when he sent a shot from Zarley Ziemski past Jacob Walsh for the first goal.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlon's Kyle Siiter (28) tries to dump the puck back in front of the net while Duluth Easts Garrett Johnson (20) pushes it away from goalkeeper Dane Callaway (39) in the second period of the game Monday night at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.







I didn’t think he was ready to play tonight, but it was nice to have him back, said East coach Mike Randolph of Christian, who was injured in the previous game. He creates a lot, and the puck seems to find him. And he has a good support class with his classmates.

These include junior forward Kaden Nelson, who scored one goal and two assists, first-year forward Wyatt Peterson, who scored the goal in the middle of the third period, and second forward Grant Winkler.

It’s really exciting to look forward to the future, Winkler said. If we keep building our chemistry, we can have some success in the future. This year did fine, but next year should be even better.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton goalkeeper Jacob Walsh (33) stops a puck that bounced off Duluth Easts Kaden Nelson (27) in the first period of the game on Monday evening at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.



The Greyhounds (3-1-1) have got off to a good start this year, although Randolph warns he doesn’t rely too much on underclassmen.

The thing about young kids is they go up and down, Randolph said. I thought we were a little inconsistent tonight. We started well in the first period, and then we lost (the momentum). The second period started well, and then we lost our game. Our third period was clearly our best.

But that’s what’s going to happen with young kids, they’re going to go up and down, and we have to be patient.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlons Kyle Siiter (28) goes after the stick of Duluth Easts Matthew Locker (8) to try to hit the puck in the first period of the game Monday night at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.



After Christian opened the scoring, he took a long pass at the CEC blueline, ripped around the defender and aimed at Nelson, who buried the shot for a 2-0 lead 4:54 into the game.

We just worked hard and took our opportunities, Christian said.

The Lumberjacks (3-4) fought back with a Jaxson Ochis goal from the right point at 8:35 of the first period.

They scored a few early ones, but I thought we had the pace of play under control for about three-quarters of that game, said CEC coach Shea Walters. We just gave them too many opportunities, and they took advantage of it, and we had many opportunities and took none of them. That’s what it boiled down to: we didn’t take the chances we had.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton goalkeeper Jacob Walsh (33) stops a puck deflected by Duluth Easts Brady Gray (32) in the second period of the game Monday night at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.

After a scoreless second half and the top of the third, it looked like this game would end as the teams’ first encounter, a 2-1 East victory on January 16.

But instead of reliving the final result as a screenplay from the Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, which would have been fitting since Tuesday marks the rodent holiday, the Greyhounds youth brigade added the margin.

Peterson scored from the right at 7:55 of the third, while Christian followed with a goal in front of the CEC and again with a blow from the left circle to close the scoring.

He created things and got rewarded tonight, Randolph said of Christian.

Meanwhile, Callaway was tough in the net on his second varsity appearance. He shares time with sophomore Zarley Ziemski in the beginning of the season.

We were very happy with our goaltending and keep spinning them well, Randolph said.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlons Brock House (2) knocks Duluth Easts Grady Downs (3) off the puck in the second period of the game Monday night at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.



Cloquet-EC 1-0-01

Duluth East 2-0-35

First period 1. DE, Cole Christian (Zarley Ziemski, Henry Murray), 1:16; 2. DE, Kaden Nelson (Christian, Grady Downs), 4:54; 3. CEC, Jaxson Ochis (Kash Gibson, Brock House), 8:35.

Second period No score.

Third Period 4. DE, Wyatt Peterson (Christian, Nelson), 7:55; 5. DE, Christian (Nelson, Downs), 11:39; 6. DE, Christian (Grant Winkler), 15:35.

Rescues Jacob Walsh, CEC, 33; Dane Callaway, DE, 30.