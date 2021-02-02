Sports
College basketball picks, schedule: predictions, odds for Texas vs. Baylor and other important games Tuesday
The calendar has changed for February, which brings us one step closer to March Madness. That means the conference races are heating up, tournaments are building and as a result, games from here in the regular season have an elevated level of significance.
In the Big 12 on Monday, that seems to be especially true as Baylor No. 2 – one of three remaining undefeated teams – will take on the highest opponent of the year as it takes on sixth-seeded Texas Longhorns. It’s a game with seeding implications and conference title implications as Baylor and Texas are 1-2 in the league’s standings.
There are a number of top Tuesday sequels, and our college hoop panel has choices for every game – including Baylor-Texas – so dive below and blur or track what you want.
No. 2 Baylor at No. 6 Texas
When: 19 hours |True: Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
TV:ESPN |Live stream:fuboTV(Try for free)
Baylor has won every game except two double digits this season and is in the middle of one of the best Big 12 runs of all time, although it still has to face a team as talented and experienced as Texas. But – and no disdain for Texas here – will it even matter? The concern here is that UT has been briefly responding to COVID issues lately and, while it is expected to be in full swing, it is reasonable to predict that the team will be out of sync from the jump. Also a little concerned that on any given night Baylor could look like the best team in the sport regardless of the competition. I trust Texas will provide coverage despite all those circumstances – it’s 3-1 against the number as a dog this season – but I feel like betting against Baylor to lose is a bold proposition no matter the venue or the league. Prediction: Baylor 76, Texas 71 – Kyle Boone
When: 19 hours |True: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: FS1 |Live stream:fuboTV(Try for free)
Iowa is 8-2 against the number this season as a home favorite, while Michigan State is 1-2 against the number as an underdog on the road. Iowa is 12-4 on the season with the second most effective offense in college hoops, while Michigan State is 8-6-losers of six of its last eight and is rapidly drifting into irrelevance. Laying the points at Iowa and confident that this offense will get back into shape after two consecutive losses. Prediction: Iowa 90, Michigan State 75. – Kyle Boone
When: 19 hours |True: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
TV: ESPN2 |Live stream:fuboTV(Try for free)
Tennessee is a total mystery, with an overwhelming victory over Kansas on Saturday that ended a month in which it lost 26 to Florida and nine to Missouri at home. And the big question around the Vols revolves around their offense. That’s why I choose Tennessee here after Ole Miss was handily beaten in consecutive games against Arkansas and Georgia. If Tennessee hits 70, it wins with the way the defense has played this season. Love my odds there with the recent struggles Ole Miss has had on both ends of the floor.Prediction: Tennessee 70, Ole Miss 64 – Kyle Boone
When: 19 hours |True: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
TV: ACC network |Live stream:fuboTV(Try for free)
North Carolina has won six of the last eight, while Clemson has lost four of the last five. These teams drift in two completely different directions. Add to that UNC’s dominance in this series – it’s 133-22 all time – and I feel like the only choice here is to take UNC and put the points, even on the road. This Clemson team is wrong and after Duke beat it like a drum by 26 points on Saturday, I’m not sure a two-day layover will fix the issues. Prediction: North Carolina 74, Clemson 64. – Kyle Boone
When: 9 pm |True: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
TV:ESPN |Live stream:fuboTV(Try for free)
Illinois comes from a big win over Iowa and has won two straights after losing two straights. But it has sometimes followed big performances with duds this season, and I’m just going to bet this is one of those times. Plus, Indiana needs a win to boost his resume and really cement his status as a tournament team. I sprinkle a bit on this money line as an underdog bet. Prediction: Indiana 73, Illinois 71 – Kyle Boone
So who wins every basketball game in college today? And which underdogs provide astonishing surprises? Visit SportsLine now to make a choice for every game, all of the unbiased model that simulates every game 10,000 times, And invent.
