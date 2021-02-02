Sports
Australia’s South Africa cricket tour in ‘serious doubt’, possibly boost to Black Caps WTC odds
Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Doubts are growing that Australian coach Justin Langer, Pat Cummins and Tim Paine will be touring South Africa amid Covid-19.
Australia’s three-Test cricket tour of South Africa is under a significant Covid-19 cloud, with its possible cancellation, putting the Black Caps ahead of the World Test Championship’s inaugural final.
Sydneys Daily Telegraph reports that the tour is in serious trouble and a decision will be made in the coming days.
Respected cricket writer Ben Horne wrote in the Telegraph on Tuesday: The security barriers are significant and there is now great uncertainty about the upcoming expedition.
Cricket Australia does not compromise on the safety of its players and staff, and as it stands, there are concerns about whether their well-being can be guaranteed on the road.
READ MORE:
* Black Caps returns to Lord’s as England confirm two tests ahead of the WTC final in June
* ‘Amazing game of cricket’: Kane Williamson’s reaction to Australia’s stunner against India
* What India’s Gabba’s victory means for the Black Caps and the World Test Championship
* ‘Soldiering on’: Tim Paine plans to continue as Australia’s test captain despite losing Indian series
If the tour is canceled due to a highly contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus engulfing South Africa, it would mean that Australia cannot end up on the WTC ladder ahead of New Zealand.
After their loss to India in Brisbane, Australia is in third place with 69.2 percent of the total points disputed, with the Black Caps in second place with 70 percent and India in first place with 71.7 percent.
Zealands’ new WTC schedule is over and they can’t slip below 70 percent, but India can if they suffer defeats against England in the four-test series starting this weekend.
If Australia ended up with a canceled tour of South Africa at 69.2 percent, they would be encouraging England to beat India, which would mean a trans-Tasman final in the UK June 18-22.
New Zealand will play two tests in England before then, at Lords and Edgbaston in the first two weeks of June.
The Telegraph said Cricket Australia had not given up on the tour proposed between Centurion and Johannesburg with the tests on March 3, March 12 and March 21.
But it went further: them [CA] must be convinced by the biosafety measures proposed by Cricket South Africa, and there are also logistical complications associated with bringing the team back to Australia after the series ends.
Touring goes against the government’s travel and safety advice and there are concerns about what would happen if, in the worst case scenario, an Australian player fell ill.
Could that person be able to re-enter Australia? Should the whole team wait for the results to be negative?
Australian selectors named two squads last week, one for South Africa and a Twenty20 squad to play the Black Caps in five games starting in Christchurch on February 22.
Captain Aaron Finch and his second-tier team will fly to New Zealand on Sunday to begin their 14 days of managed isolation.
A cancellation by South Africa could also mean some of the test stars are boosting Australia’s position in the T20 series in New Zealand.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]