Australia’s South Africa cricket tour in ‘serious doubt’, possibly boost to Black Caps WTC odds

Doubts are growing that Australian coach Justin Langer, Pat Cummins and Tim Paine will be touring South Africa amid Covid-19.

Australia’s three-Test cricket tour of South Africa is under a significant Covid-19 cloud, with its possible cancellation, putting the Black Caps ahead of the World Test Championship’s inaugural final.

Sydneys Daily Telegraph reports that the tour is in serious trouble and a decision will be made in the coming days.

Respected cricket writer Ben Horne wrote in the Telegraph on Tuesday: The security barriers are significant and there is now great uncertainty about the upcoming expedition.

Cricket Australia does not compromise on the safety of its players and staff, and as it stands, there are concerns about whether their well-being can be guaranteed on the road.

If the tour is canceled due to a highly contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus engulfing South Africa, it would mean that Australia cannot end up on the WTC ladder ahead of New Zealand.

After their loss to India in Brisbane, Australia is in third place with 69.2 percent of the total points disputed, with the Black Caps in second place with 70 percent and India in first place with 71.7 percent.

Zealands’ new WTC schedule is over and they can’t slip below 70 percent, but India can if they suffer defeats against England in the four-test series starting this weekend.

If Australia ended up with a canceled tour of South Africa at 69.2 percent, they would be encouraging England to beat India, which would mean a trans-Tasman final in the UK June 18-22.

New Zealand will play two tests in England before then, at Lords and Edgbaston in the first two weeks of June.

Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images With a 2-0 test series over Pakistan, the Black Caps gave themselves a great chance to make it to the WTC final in June.

The Telegraph said Cricket Australia had not given up on the tour proposed between Centurion and Johannesburg with the tests on March 3, March 12 and March 21.

But it went further: them [CA] must be convinced by the biosafety measures proposed by Cricket South Africa, and there are also logistical complications associated with bringing the team back to Australia after the series ends.

Touring goes against the government’s travel and safety advice and there are concerns about what would happen if, in the worst case scenario, an Australian player fell ill.

Could that person be able to re-enter Australia? Should the whole team wait for the results to be negative?

Australian selectors named two squads last week, one for South Africa and a Twenty20 squad to play the Black Caps in five games starting in Christchurch on February 22.

Captain Aaron Finch and his second-tier team will fly to New Zealand on Sunday to begin their 14 days of managed isolation.

A cancellation by South Africa could also mean some of the test stars are boosting Australia’s position in the T20 series in New Zealand.