Sports
The Effects of COVID-19 on the Big Bend Area, South Georgia High School Football Recruitment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) High school soccer players representing the class of 2020 have achieved something unprecedented this year by playing a full season during a global pandemic.
But as those rightful celebrations came to an end, the long-term effects of COVID-19’s role in high school football continued, leaving many simply wondering, Now what?
You have a lot of great kids in this school and all over Leon County, South Georgia and again across the country who have worked extremely hard, deserve a chance and are good enough to play college football, ” said Florida High head football coach Jarrod Hickman. “But without having a season where seniors get the chance to get back where they fit.
The NCAA’s decision to give college athletes who missed their season due to the coronavirus a full year back received widespread support.
That decision created a domino effect and shaped high school recruitment in the fall.
Scheduling management at the moment is just a nightmare, it’s a challenge. Obviously now that we don’t have a season and the NCAA is allowing everyone to qualify for another year, which means that by the 2021 season all of our seniors will still be seniors, our juniors will be juniors, and so on, ” says Valdosta State head football coach. Gary Goff. ‘Now that all our seniors are coming back and not releasing any scholarship money, what do you do?
With a lack of scholarships and general capital, college football programs have offered a number of recruits with favorite walk-on spots. This means that high school athletes from all walks of life and socioeconomic backgrounds now need to find a way to come up with the money to pursue their dream as a college footballer.
They sit with them at the end of the visit and they give him their quotation sheet and there is a little sticker shock. And they say, ‘hey, you come in here and you win a runway and you do what we ask you to do.’ We have these seniors leaving, we can revisit this number, ”adds Thomasville head soccer coach Zach Grage. With the intention of saying, ‘We could increase that and this should be the most you need to pay for your four years of school here. ‘
As these young men, most of whom are 18 or younger, are battling a changed new reality in college athletics, a new beast has emerged that causes even more damage.
It’s a combination of two things. COVID-19 has really backed things up and made it very difficult for these kids to come back into the picture in the spring and the transfer portal, ”said Hickman.
In NCAA division one football alone, the transfer portal has skyrocketed, with more than 100 student athletes entering their names into the growing pool of those hoping to find new homes in one week.
By the portal I mean let’s face it, our rosters could change tomorrow, our rosters could change all the way up to July just before we were expected to get into camp, ”Goff added. It’s a new challenge, there’s nothing we can do about it. My advice to young men is, be careful. Know what you want, know what your odds can be or not. Because I’ve learned through experience, the grass on the other side isn’t always greener.
High school football programs must now restore a love of the game of football to offset the Transfer Portal’s drip effects.
But making sure these kids still love football and still love Thomasville and still love where they come from, I think that’s one of those lost arts that is slowly declining, ”says Grage. And I hope I’m not there when it comes to the fact of open play, and the 7v7 is going to be more important than the Friday night lights. “
