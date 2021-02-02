Steamboat Springs senior Quinn Dorris shoots for goal during a game against Palmer in 2020.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS Quinn Dorris was the last of the ice after Steamboat Springs High School hockey practice. The senior skated to one end of the ice, loosened the net, brought it to the other end, and helped the rink attendant attach it to the elevator that removed it from the ice.

He’s a tough guy. He’s really grown up, said head coach Yancey Rushton. He used to be not a problem kid, but the kid who always loses his temper a bit might scold the other team. He really grew up into a man.

Dorris set the tone for the Sailors season by scoring the opening goal in the first game just 55 seconds after dropping the puck. Steamboat lost 7-2 to Battle Mountain, but Dorris is confident that this will be a better season than the last in which the boys went 1-9-1 in the red.

I feel pretty good about our team in general, Dorris said, adjusting his space station gas station buffer over a cut on the bridge of his nose. I think after that first game, everything worked out fine, all the kinks and stuff. Be prepared for the rest of the season.

A huge difference between last year and this year is a new head coach. After Ernie Thiel stepped down, former assistant coach Rushton stepped in.

Although the team is mostly sophomores, he is confident he can turn the Sailors back into a winning team.

Some people do missionary trips, and they go to Africa. I feel like this is my missionary journey, so to speak, to help these children, Rushton said. That’s why I do it.

Already enjoying the transition to a new technical staff, the Sailors recognize that Rushton works hard and dedicates much of his life to the team.

He takes a lot of his personal time to come and do things for our team and make a lot of sacrifices for the team, Dorris said. I think it started to change how this program looks.

Many of the Sailors played for Rushton on the Vikings hockey team last year, a youth program that Rushton started in honor of his son Drew, who died in December 2018 of pulmonary veno-occlusive disease caused by aplastic anemia.

He not only makes us better hockey players, but also better people, said Rushton senior Coleman Bohmer.

He is a role model for every person in the community, senior Calvin Zuschlag added.

Steamboats’ next game is at home against Glenwood Springs on Friday at 7:45 PM. Before then, Zuschlag said his team should work on adapting and skating their legs harder.

I think they weren’t in shape since quarantine and COVID, he said. We have to get back into the rhythm.

Since the team cannot share equipment and therefore cannot use the weight room, some skills and tasks cannot be done or done differently. One thing the team can work on is team chemistry, which senior Coleman Bohmer says needs improvement. As soon as they start working together better, they can start working on their one goal.

Team goal is to win some games, Bohmer said. It’s our last season, so have fun while you’re at it.

January 30th

Battle Mountain 7, Steamboat Springs 2

SS 1 0 1 – 2

BM 2 3 2-7

First period

SS – Quinn Dorris, 0:55.

BM – Declan Miner (Nolan Baker), 5:27.

BM – Declan Kelly (Kyle Parliament), 5:27.

Second period

BM – Kelly (Parliament, Tyler Knox), 7:43.

BM – Jensen Rawlings (Freddy Aalto, Jack Eastabrooks), 9:42.

BM – Eastabrooks (Sonny Nordstrand, Nate Bishop), 11:44.

Third period

BM – Rawlings, PP, (Dillon Flaagan, Parliament), 2:12.

BM – Parliament, PP, Flaagan, Rawlings), 3:16.

SS – Andrew Kempers, 7:51.

Saves: BM, Logan Gremmer 11. SS, Ryan Hoffner 27.

