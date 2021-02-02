Independent Review Finds World Table Tennis Set Up According To Requirements, Sport News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – The World Table Tennis (WTT), a subsidiary company founded by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in March 2019 to manage all of its commercial and event activities, was established with good governance and financial compliance, independent consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have concluded. The assessment was commissioned by the ITTF Executive Committee in response to concerns of the German Table Tennis Association (DTTB) and supported by some other member associations, including the French Table Tennis Association. In a November 18 letter to the ITTF fraternity, the DTTB questioned the basis on which the WTT was formed, saying that national governing bodies were unaware of how much power the WTT would have. It alleged that the WTT has “full control” of international tournaments and can sell the rights without consulting the ITTF’s continental federations. It also claimed that the structure of the WTT could make it vulnerable to accountability issues. ITTF Vice President Nestor Tenca welcomed the PwC report, saying, “Our sport has always prided itself on an open, friendly and constructive dialogue between ITTF members, but unfounded claims have no place in our sport. We are therefore pleased that we can do that.clear the true position. “Table tennis is entering an exciting new era in which we hope our sport will receive the level of global recognition it truly deserves.” Under the WTT, a new event structure will bring in a total prize pool of US $ 13 million (S $ 17.3 million) per year, more than double the previous amount. Modeled after the Grand Slams of tennis, the top tier will include four Grand Smash tournaments from US $ 2 million to US $ 3 million. The first event was the US $ 800,000 WTT Macau promotional showcase, held November 25-29. ITTF CEO Steve Dainton remained enthusiastic about the future of WTT despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying, “WTT is an innovative, dynamic and modern events platform in the table tennis family created to focus on turbocharging the commercial value of our sport. “WTT creates new events, increases overall prize money, puts athletes first, while working with new investors and strategic partners to enhance the overall fan experience through a dedicated, fully digitized production team.” DTTB Chairman Michael Geiger told The Straits Times that his association has so far only received the conclusions of the PwC report and was satisfied with the “legality of WTT’s incorporation process around the main license agreement” However, this was only part of the concerns we expressed in our letter, he added. Further aspects vital to national associations were not addressed in the report – events calendar, world ranking system, the importance of the Olympics, World Championships and Continental Championships (that these could have fewer ranking points than WTT events), as well as the conditions for national associations to be organizers of WTT tournaments. “We need to keep in touch with ITTF and national associations on these topics.”







