De’Aaron Fox drops 38, looks like All-Star in Kings’ win over Pelicans

When Vlade Divac selected De’Aaron Fox with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he hoped Fox would develop into a star. Maybe even a superstar.

We’re not there yet, but just over three seasons in his career and Fox has made a few leaps in his development. Now we look at the next step in real time.

“You can see that he is what he wants to be, he wants to be that star and you can see him turn into that before our very eyes,” said Richaun Holmes after the Kings’ 118-109 win about the pelicans of New Orleans on Monday night. “It was very exciting, very humbling to be a part of it.”

From the start, Fox was on a different level from any other player on the field. It was almost as if he were performing from The Kings’ 105-104 loss On Saturday evening, he finished with 30 points, but scored 17 in the fourth quarter.

He was unstoppable on Monday. Not even by Eric Bledsoe, who was an All-NBA second-team defender last year and made the first team the year before. Fox routinely blew through his defender, ending up on the edge.

Even when things went wrong for Fox, things went well. That’s what happens when you play at a different level than the people around you.

“I think he’s proven he’s taken that next step and I think he’s been an All-Star this year,” said rookie Tyrese Haliburton. ‘He plays like one, without a doubt. He is our leader. “

All these highs are impressive, but they all came before the fourth quarter. In the final frame, Fox went from a human highlight reel to a winner.

According to his coach, Fox put the work in during the break after the bubble in Orlando and it is starting to pay off. While no one knows where his ceiling is this season, the way Fox plays is no surprise.

“I saw him working in Sacramento every day off-season and I saw him in the weight room five days a week and I saw him do our workouts and then he came back with his fiancé and made a hundred and three every night,” said Luke Walton. . ‘You see that work happening. Now that he’s gaining the confidence and has a stronger body and a better jump shot, a lot of other things will open up to him. “

Fox was silent to get into the fourth, but once he started he put on one of the most impressive shows we’ve seen from the 23-year-old point guard.

In the final 7:07 of the game, he went down on a scoring tear, scoring 17 of his game-high 38 with a variety of 3-point marks and video games on the rack.

There was no end. There was no mercy. Fox dominated his opponent. He embarrassed his opponent. He made them look bad and his focus was on one thing: getting a win to end the road trip.

“I’m just trying to win the game, man,” Fox said. “It’s been a close game from the last few games and I’m just doing what it is, whatever it takes to get us on top and sometimes it shoots another gear in fourth.”

This is the first time Fox has posted 30-point back-to-back performance in his NBA career, but it probably won’t be the last. He learns how to be a closer and the Kings reap the rewards of his strong game.

Over his last 10 games, Fox scored an average of 26.2 points and 7.7 assists per game. It shoots 48.5 percent from the field on that trajectory and a much improved 38.2 percent from 3-point range.

“I want to continue to grow as a player, be the player I want to be, be the player I know I can be, be the player people want me to be,” Fox said. “That is being able to facilitate when needed, especially as a point keeper, and to be able to put the ball into the basket.”

These are elite numbers, although he must continue at the same pace if he is to qualify for the All-Star team. He also needs to get the Kings back above .500 and in the battle for the playoffs to support his cause.

Whether he makes it to the All-Star weekend (if there is one) or not, it doesn’t matter. What’s crucial for both Fox and the Kings is that he takes the step to stardom and affirms himself as the cornerstone of the franchise worthy of the $ 163 million five-year contract extension he signed during the off-season.