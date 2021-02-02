India vs England: Virat Kohli a century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating a world record

India’s captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and setting a world record as he takes on the upcoming first test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Kohli will return to cricket after the paternity leave he took after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, and he would put his best foot forward.

In the first test starting on Friday, Kohli returns to captaincy in the longest format. If Kohli gets a ton in the first test, he would cross Ponting in the list of captains with the most international hundreds. It would be Kohlis’ 42nd international ton as captain, the highest of any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli’s 28th Test hundred.

Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are at the top of the list with 41 centuries to their name.

Most centuries as a leader in international cricket.

India will play four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against England. The hosts will be entering the series after a thrilling series win in Australia. England, on the other hand, will join the match after a 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka and will play with confidence in the conditions of the subcontinent after the tour.

This is the first international series to be played in India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this series will have a major impact on BCCI’s decision whether to host the upcoming season of IPL in India or the UAE.