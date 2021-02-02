The importance of the first Wednesday in February has diminished every year since the NCAA established the early signing period in 2018.

Auburn signed 15 players in December 2018, 16 in 2019 and 23 in 2020. As that number grew, the number of new signings on National Signing Day has decreased from nine to five and four, respectively.

So this year feels a bit like a throwback. The Tigers, after the firing of a longtime head coach Gus Malzahn on December 13, only 12 players signed when the early signing period began three days later. A transfer tight end Grant Calcaterra has since decided to move to SMU instead.

That left a new coach Bryan Harsin and his staff Double digit spots to work with and not much time to fill them. But after going 40 days without commitment, they start to gain some momentum.

Auburn added two players to his 2021 league earlier this week in the span of approximately 16 hours. Offensive tackle with three stars Colby Smith promised Sunday night, and three-star junior college linebacker Joko Willis followed just before noon on Monday.

The group that Harsin inherited was founded by Malzahn and held together by his former staff ranked 48th nationally and 12th in the SEC. With those two additions, it’s 38th and 11th respectively.

And that may not be all: The Tigers got four pledges on Monday, according to recruiting director Darren Uscher. Only two were announced publicly.

It is not clear how many will come this week. Harsin said there are of course a few spots we hold on to just based on how the process went. That leaves room to add transfers like Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota, who are committed to the Tigers on Saturday.

Regardless, this should be the program’s busiest national signing day since 2017. And if things break away from Auburns, there is a realistic path to a 2021 league ranking nationally in the top-30 and top-10 in the SEC. which does not meet the usual standard but also not bad given the coaching change.

These are the top names to check out Wednesday:

Auburn commits

3-star athlete Tarvarish Dawson (Lehigh Acres, Florida): Dawson, who pledged in May, decided not to sign in December after Malzahn was fired. But he has not canceled. Hell is expected to sign on Wednesday, despite interest from other schools. He could play a wide receiver or a defensive back.

Colby Smith 3 Star Offensive Tackle (Reidsville, North Carolina): The rent of Will friend as an offensive line coach paid off immediately with Smith, who was previously committed to him in Tennessee before leaving class after Jeremy Pruitt was fired. Smith would be the program’s first offensive tackle since Kameron Stutts in 2018.

3-star linebacker Joko Willis (Independence Community College): The LaGrange, Georgia, who hailed from Kentucky last week, picked up an Auburn offer Monday morning and accepted it within hours.

Engaged elsewhere

3 Star Safety Cayden Bridges (Magee, Mississippi): Bridges made a pledge to South Alabama on Jan. 23, but both Auburn and Mississippi State offered Friday. An opportunity to play in the SEC is hard to pass up.

Inexorable

Three Star Jarquez Hunter (Philadelphia, Mississippi): The Tigers didn’t bid until January 11, but they quickly jumped to the top of its list when they did. He would be an important addition – there are three more transfers Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers as the only two trailing exchanges on the roster. Hunter rushed for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.

3-Star Offensive Tackle Jordan Moko (Snow College): The junior college’s No. 1 offensive tackle in the class (and Australia-born) named a top three from Texas A&M, Oregon and LSU in December, but received an Auburn offer from Friend on Jan. 18.

4-star linebacker Trevin Wallace (Jesup, Georgia): Auburn was considered a favorite in early December, but the defensive coaching staff has since been completely overhauled. 247 Sports predicts hell country near Kentucky.

3-star cornerback Dontae Balfour (Starke, Florida): Last week named Auburn in its top three, along with LSU and North Carolina.

3-star safety Juwon Gaston (Montgomery): Looks like it’s a battle between Auburn and South Carolina for Carver’s climax. He played both sides of the ball as a senior, scoring six touchdowns (including four on special teams) and a total of 54 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

