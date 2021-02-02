Kyrgios wins after 11 months without tennis





Nick Kyrgios breathed a sigh of relief after making a typically brisk return to tennis after a nearly a year hiatus. Kyrgios overcame a leg injury to reach the second round of an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne with a rugged 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) comeback win over low-ranking Frenchman Alexandre Muller. The former quarter-finalist of the dual grand slam relied on an upper board to break through against world number 209. He cracked 22 aces when setting up an all-Australian second round affair with Harry Bourchier at the Murray River Open. But he also fought mental demons, with old, swearing Kyrgios reappearing in his first match in nearly 12 months. “It was a tough one. I haven’t played a competitive game for about a year and I have treated a few injuries in the quarantine,” said Kyrgios. The 25-year-old chose to sit out almost all of 2020, in anger at rivals and officials as they continue the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. An unusual picture of calm during his run to the fourth round of the Australian Open last year, where he lost a tight four-setter to Rafa Nadal, Kyrgios was less than serene against Muller. Kyrgios claimed on Sunday that he hadn’t picked up a racket for four or five months during the pandemic, saying he enjoyed the timeout and didn’t really miss tennis. And he looked less than thrilled during much of his comeback match. The current world’s number 47 groaned at the chair umpire about towels, berated himself, muttered to his team about his heavily tied left leg, and looked generally listless. But his class eventually shot through, despite Kyrgios calling the trainer immediately after leveling the match at one set apiece. He complained of inconvenience, especially when pushing off while serving, and said it also felt unstable when landing and taking split steps. The quarter-finalist of the 2015 Australian Open made a double fault on his first point after taking medical time-out, before shouting “no good man, no good”. Story continues But he still won, pushing the Australian contingent of men to at least a dozen until at least the second round of the Melbourne Summer Series. “Any opponent in front of me would be tough,” said Kyrgios. “I just wanted to find my footing, see how I felt here and again I somehow pulled it out of the hat. It seems to be the story of my career so I’m just happy to get through it. “ Kyrgios gave Australia at least a dozen men to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Series. Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, Matt Ebden and teen Dane Sweeny also won Tuesday, along with day one winners Chris O’Connell, Jason Kubler, Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell, Alex Bolt and Bourchier. Originally published February 2, 2021, 3:43 AM

