Sports
How to Watch Purdue’s Game on Tuesdays in Maryland Gametime, TV, Point Spread
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – For the first time in a year and a half, Purdue is back on the national rankings. The Boilermakers are now No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press poll, and now the big question is how long can they stay there?
The first challenge comes Tuesday night with a tough road test in Maryland, which despite their 9-8 record – only 3-7 in the Big Ten – are actually preferred in this one.
Purdue has won five of the past six games and has had good moments in each of those wins, but they have not been consistent for 40 minutes, which is to be expected from a young team. Purdue has the youngest team in the Big Ten and has relied heavily on its freshmen, four of whom have already won the Freshman of the Week award.
This has been a difficult journey for Purdue. Their chartered flight had to be diverted to Indianapolis due to mechanical problems, and they did not arrive in Maryland until midnight.
Here’s everything you need to know about Purdue’s game with Maryland on Tuesday night:
- WHO: Purdue Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-8, 3-7 in the Big Ten)
- When: 6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, Feb. 2
- True: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.
- Last rule: Maryland is preferred by 1 point from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the DraftKings.com website.
- Poll Rankings: Purdue made it into the Associated Press top-25 poll for the first time since the 2019 preseason poll this week. The Boilermakers are number 24. They are not in the Coaches Poll, but would be number 27. Maryland is not ranked.
- Kenpom.com Ranking: Purdue is # 24 in the Kenpom.com rankings and is up five places after Saturday’s win over Minnesota. Maryland is at number 43.
- Last timeout: Purdue got 29 points from freshman Brandon Newman and went on a tear in the second half to blow out then No. 21 ranked Minnesota 81-62 on Saturday night at Mackey Arena. Maryland lost to Wisconsin 61-55 on Saturday. The Terrapins shot only 35.8 percent of the field.
- Series history: Purdue leads the overall streak, 6-4.
- Last meeting: Purdue won the last meeting on Christmas Day, winning 73-70.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Dave Revsine and Jess Settles
- Radio: Purdue Radio Network
- Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell
Here are three things I want to see from the Boilermakers in Tuesday night’s game against the Maryland Terrapins:
1. Maintain that shooting touch
Purdue has played two games without Sasha Stefanovic, who is missing 17 days after a positive test for COVID-19. In three of those four halves against Michigan and then Minnesota, they were a combined 2-for-17 three-point range, a rotten 11.7 percent.
But then they caught fire in the second half against Minnesota, making eight three-pointers that led to an 81-62 loss after trailing a whopping 14 points in the first half. Redshirt freshman Brandon Newman had five, and all eight long balls were made by freshmen. That trend should continue against Maryland on Tuesday night. The terrapins are the last dead in a defense rate of three points (35.4 percent).
Dominate the shelves
Maryland is also last in the league in offensive rebounds, so Purdue should keep them limited to one shot per possession. Trevion Williams has been a double-double machine lately, having 17 and 14 against Minnesota and 14 points and 11 rebounds against Michigan. More of the same would be nice.
Williams is at his best attracting double teams, and he’s had some nice passes lately too. But it’s on the boards where he can take the lead, and there’s a great chance that will happen again on Tuesday. As always, he has to stay out of the first big trouble and stay involved from start to finish.
3. Don’t let travel troubles diminish energy
Fortunately, the Boilermakers arrived safely in Maryland after their original charter plane had mechanical problems, but did not arrive at their hotel until midnight.
Sitting and waiting for a full day is never a good thing, not to mention all the fear of travel problems. But when it comes to the reason behind the trip – the game itself – the Boilers have to come out with a lot of energy from the first whistle. Maryland has had some great moments this season – including victories in Illinois and Minnesota – so Purdue has to play well in this one from the start. They have lost their last two games at the Xfinity Center and that series has to end.
picture credit
