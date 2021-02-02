Big Bash League Final: Audience capacity increased to 75% at Sydney Cricket Ground

The organizers of the Big Bash League (BBL) announced on Tuesday that a larger audience capacity of 75 percent has been confirmed for the BBL final scheduled for February 6 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The increased capacity means that up to 28,500 fans and SCG members can now attend this season’s title clash. The Sydney Sixers will host either the Perth Scorchers or Brisbane Heat, who will face each other in Thursday’s ‘Challenger’. The shift to 75 percent capacity comes after the initial allocation of publicly available tickets sold out within an hour of the sale on Monday.

The increased capacity has been approved by New South Wales (NSW) Health as part of the SCG’s updated COVID-19 safety plan.

Alistair Dobson, Head of Big Bash Leagues at Cricket Australia, said: “Today’s announcement of increased capacity for the BBL Final means that more than 28,000 fans and SCG members will be able to participate in what is sure to be an exciting season finale at Saturday.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the NSW Government, NSW Health, Venues NSW and Cricket NSW for making this possible and ensuring that the season ends on a high level. We can’t wait to see our Sydney fans this first time. BBL season. The BBL finals series were captivating, with nearly three million fans tuning in for the first three games and we look forward to two more great games on Thursday and Saturday nights, “he added.

Stuart Ayres, NSW Secretary of Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, said: “This is a great result for the people of NSW who have been waiting for Big Bash cricket to return to the state. We have worked closely with NSW Health. . and Cricket Australia to bring this big event to the SCG and can’t wait to see the Sydney Sixers and their fans at their home ground on Saturday. ”