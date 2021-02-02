Breakdown of New QB Offerings by Wolverines in 2022





It was only a matter of time before Michigan Football expanded the quarterback board into the 2022 recruiting class, and on Monday the Wolverines sent in two new offers. One was a three-star quarterback Drew Allar, a 6-foot-5 pro-style passer from Ohio. Allar is from Medina, Ohio and is ranked 513th overall in the 2022 class, as well as the No. 24 pro passer and 19th best player in Ohio according to 247 composite sports rankings. Unsurprisingly, Michigan football offered Allar for two reasons: 1. The Wolverines needed to expand their quarterback board as described here and second, Allar is the definition of a rising prospect like Penn State, Texas A&M and Kentucky in the last two have offered. days. When you look at his highlights it’s easy to see why and at this point it wouldn’t take long to see Allar become a top target. He has great size and a strong arm, as well as accuracy on the field. The offensive system that Allar runs in high school is basically always out of the shotgun and while he’s more of a thrower, he does show some walking ability. He is at least familiar with reading and storing it. What I like the most about him is the ability to push the ball across the field. He also showed a lot of expectation over the middle and did a great job throwing the ball into traffic. Iowa State and Iowa are also in the mix and on offer a few months ago, so it will be interesting to see who else gets involved, but narrowing down the options is way too much fun. Another 2022 QB offer for Michigan While Allar could be a legitimate target, Michigan football was offering another quarterback on Monday in 2022 and that’s Cade Klubnik, a four-star recruit from Texas. Like Allar, Klubnik has been picking up offers lately and being offered by Penn State, Florida and Texas A&M in the past two weeks. Georgia, Texas, and Florida State are a few others in the mix, although the Seminoles and Bulldogs have just made 2022 commitments at quarterback. Klubnik would be a huge asset to the Wolverines, ranking sixth among the pro-style quarterbacks in the 2022 class, as well as 155th overall according to the 247 curated rankings. EJ Holland, recruiting expert for Rivals, spoke about Klubnik months ago and there are many things about his prowess. During the 2020 high school season, he threw 35 touchdown passes and had just three interceptions. He also ran for 583 yards and 16 touchdowns. Whether Michigan can take the lead with either of these remains to be seen, but at least it’s good to see UM getting into the mix with some new goals as things didn’t go in the right direction.

