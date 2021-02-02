Explained: How Hawk-Eye Live Replaces Line Officials and Relieves Tennis Courts in COVID Times

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has decided to discontinue line officials and introduce the Hawk-Eye Live system for all hard court Masters 1000 events taking place this year. The live-calling system that makes instant decisions on balls that are long or wide will be seen for the first time at Australia’s tune-up events this year, along with the Australian Open starting next week. This will be the second Grand Slam after US Open 2020 to implement this feature.

The ATP Tour, which deals with men’s tennis, tournament structure is divided into four groups. The lowest level is the Challenger Tour, followed by the ATP 250, ATP 500 and finally the ATP 1000 Masters. Likewise, the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has the WTA 1000 on the top rung, followed by the WTA 500, WTA 250 and WTA 125. The biggest stages, however, are the four Grand Slams.

This pandemic time measure to introduce the Hawk-Eye Live system is intended to relieve the load during a tennis match, according to Tennis Majors.

Of the nine ATP 1000 events, six will be played at Indian Wells hard court (canceled this year, but may have been postponed to a later date) Miami, Canada (alternating between Montreal and Toronto), Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris. A WTA 1000 will take place along with the Masters at three of these locations: Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati. While the WTA has not made any announcement on the use of the technology at any of its events this year, it can be assumed that the system will be made available for women’s competitions as the same jobs are shared.

At the moment, the regular Hawk-Eye system (which does not include instant calls and instead has a rating when a player asks for it) is the minimum required for all hard and grass pitch events from the ATP 250 and WTA. 250 levels. Clay tournaments, meanwhile, are not mandatory and do not use grading technology.

While the decision to introduce the Live system is due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, players including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic have in the past called for the change to remove the human error element in line calls.

When it comes to people on the field during a match, including line (judges), I really don’t see any reason why every tournament in this world, in this technologically advanced era, wouldn’t have what we had at the Cincinnati / New Tournaments in York, Djokovic said about Hawk-Eye Live in October at the French Open.

I feel like we’re all going there, and sooner or later there’s no reason to keep line referees.

Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to France’s Alexandre Muller in advance in a tune-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday February 2, 2021. (AP Photo / Andrew Brownbill)

How will it reduce the pressure on the court?

At this point, a tour-level match would have at least 14 people on the court, not including players with six ball kids, a chair umpire and seven line umpires. Bringing in Hawk-Eye Live cuts that number in half to seven (only the ball kids and chair umpire).

Has the Live system been used before?

The regular Hawk-Eye was first introduced to the tour in 2006. How it worked was that a review was not made until a player asked if there was any doubt about a line umpire’s call. The Hawk-Eye Live system, which makes all line calls immediately, was first used during the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2018, on an experimental basis. But it wasn’t until the Cincinnati Masters in 2020 that was moved to New York, where the technology was first used at the senior tour level.

It has since been used at the US Open and ATP Tour Finals in November.

Why is it not used in all tournaments?

It is very expensive. The New York Times reported that the Live system costs $ 25,000 (more than INR 18 lakh) to install per court, per tournament. To put that in perspective, take a look at the Balewadi Tennis Stadium in Pune, the venue that only hosts India’s ATP 250 event, the Tata Open Maharashtra and an ATP Challenger.

Three lanes are used for on-site competitions, meaning a total of $ 75,000 (INR 55 lakh) would be required to install the system. Meanwhile, the last edition of the Pune Challenger, in 2019, had a total prize pool of $ 54,160 (just under INR 40 lakh).

Therefore, it is only the cash-rich events like the Masters and Grand Slams that can afford to use the technology.

How useful is it?

The system has been positively received by players in general.

The system works really well. I think it takes all the guesswork out completely, former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson told Tennis Majors. That kind of automation is happening all over the world, in so many different industries. It makes sense, especially in this day and age. I’m probably saying that (COVID-19) speeds that up because it definitely decreases human interaction.

However, the system is not flawless. The margin of error Hawk-Eye has is approximately 3.6mm, which is less than the fivemm minimum requirement set by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

That means, whatever mark we have, the ball could have landed 3.6mm on either side, a Hawk-Eye engineer had told The Indian Express in 2016.

NYT also reported that Hawk-Eye Live made 225,000 phone calls in the first week of the US Open, 14 of which were errors (0.0062 percent).

Swiss Henri Laaksonen makes a backhand return to Sam Querrey of the United States in a tune-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday February 2, 2021. (AP Photo / Andrew Brownbill)

What impact will it have on line umpires?

There is a possibility that the upper seat umpires conveyor belt will be affected by the implementation of the technology. To become a chair umpire, one must start by operating along the lines of the tennis court.

Removing line umpires from events such as the Masters and Grand Slams where the best players in the world compete can take away the experience an official needs to become a strong chair umpire. It also robs those at the bottom of the labor chain.

Why don’t gravel events use it?

Clay courts are held in three Masters tournaments in Madrid, Monte Carlo and Rome. Tournaments at the Red-Dirt, including the French Open, do not use the general Hawk-Eye or Live system.

Clay courts leave a mark (where the ball landed) that is quite accurate. That’s why tournaments like the French Open prefer traditional methods of having the chair umpire go down to check where the ball landed, the Hawk-Eye engineer said.

The only problem is that there will be confusion as to which shot challenged the player.

In his second round match at Roland Garros against Roberto Carballes Baena, World No. 12 Champion Denis Shapovalov was serving for the match when a shot from his opponent, which appeared to be long, was called. Repetitions suggested that the ball was indeed out, and should have given the Canadian a match point. If there had been a grading system, Shapovalov could have asked for it. He later tweeted a screenshot of the replay, with the caption, When will we have Hawkeye on Clay?

He lost the match.