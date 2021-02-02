Kiski Area hockey program moving in the right direction, hungry for more | Trib HSSN

By:



Monday, February 1, 2021 | 7:46 PM

Optimism surrounded the Kiski Area hockey team as it entered the 2020-21 season.

A youthful group made a run-up to the semi-finals of the PIHL Penguin Cup Class A play-offs last year.

The Cavaliers competed against Indiana for a spot in the final, but suffered a 4-2 loss before the end of the season.

That made the team hungry for more, said senior forward Mason Pierce. As the team enters the second half of its schedule, Pierce and his teammates want to take the next step.

“Last year was probably the most fun year of hockey I’ve had so far,” said Pierce, who has seven goals and seven assists for a Kiski Area team that’s 6-3 in a competitive Northeast Division with Freeport (5-0) . , North Catholic (6-3) and Fox Chapel (3-6).

“We came from a season of my second year where we didn’t win a game. We began to compete with top-level teams. We had a student department that was behind us all year round. Reaching the semi-finals was a big step for the team and for the school. There are many similarly strong teams in Class A, and it is becoming increasingly clear that each of us can run. You have to be ready to play every night. We have a nice mix of fast, skilled players and physical players who all want to keep winning. We have everything we need in our dressing room. We just have to stay focused. “

Kiski Area opened with a 7-4 loss to Freeport on November 3, but a week later it bounced back and smothered Fox Chapel 11-2 behind a hat-trick and two assists from senior Michael Rayburg and two goals and three assists from senior Jonathan Ayres .

Pierce, Rayburg and Ayres are the top striker for the Cavaliers, with the trio entering Thursday’s game at 9:10 p.m. with Quaker Valley at the Baierl Ice Complex with a total of 22 goals and 22 assists.

“We’ve been playing pretty well lately, so it gives us hope that we can get far,” said Rayburg, who leads Kiski with ten goals and seven assists despite missing two games.

The Cavaliers have only conceded 10 goals in eight games since the opener. Kiski suffered a 3-2 defeat to South Park on January 21, but responded with a 5-2 win over Westmont Hilltop in his most recent appearance on January 25. Senior defender Rowan Alexander scored twice to lead the Hilltoppers.

Kiski scored an important 3-1 Northeast victory over North Catholic (6-3) on January 19. Playing without Rayburg, Kiski received goals from Pierce, Alexander and second-year striker Nicholas Miles.

The defense was stingy, as sophomore Evin Brice gave up only 13 shots and stopped 12.

“That was a tough game because of the physicality,” said Kiski Area coach Mark Hastings. “There were a lot of penalties (19) on the North Catholic side. We made sure to control our boys as best we could, and they got away with a nice win. “

Brice, said Mark Hastings, has grown strong in his first series of games since taking over from graduate Eric Petika, a 2020 PIHL Class A all-star squad. Brice has an average of 2.12 goals against and a save percentage of .892 (141 for 158).

“We were a little concerned about how much Eric would be missed, but Evin came right in and played well,” said Hastings. ‘He’s a big, tall, skinny boy, but he’s very athletic. He moves reasonably well. “

Hastings said his second line of forwards Kyle Guido, Ethan George and Matthew Drahos, who also play amateur hockey together, are doing well.

Guido is fourth of the team in points with 10 (six goals, four assists).

“I can only see them getting better and better in the years to come,” said Hastings.

Michael Love is a tribune review writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

