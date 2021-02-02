The Daily Chop: Chipper returns, January trades, projections, and more Braves news and links





In recent years, the Braves have been a popular landing spot for players whose careers are in need of a resurgence. Attribute that to the welcoming atmosphere in the clubhouse, the players’ ability to incorporate coaching from Kevin Seitzer, or sheer coincidence, but Atlanta has built a reputation for calling out the best of their newcomers. The Braves added Chipper Jones to their acclaimed coaching staff on Monday and announced that the Hall of Fame third baseman will be working in a part-time role as Major League Hitting Consultant. This is notable because Jones has long been lauded for his knowledge and teaching prowess, which was on full display at Dansby Swanson in 2019. Could the same coaching be beneficial to young bats like Cristian Pache, Drew Waters and William Contreras? You would certainly hope these prospects could absorb some insight from Jones during Spring Training and even beyond. Waters makes especially sense given that he’s a toolsy switch hitter who could be pushing for big league time in 2021. In addition to helping potential clients in the camp, Jones could also serve as a mentor to young players who have already established themselves in the major leagues, such as Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and possibly Swanson as well. Either way, the beneficiaries can be endless, and simply having Chipper feels like a good thing for the Braves. If it makes you a little nostalgic, you’re certainly not alone. Braves News Brave Moves: Transaction Roundup in January January felt like a barren wasteland for Braves trades, but they did take a handful of steps. Quick overview: wRC + distribution for the entire competition There is only so much to do. Ivan looks at wRC +. Top 5 debut seasons in Braves history You only get one chance to make a first impression, and these Braves made a great one. MLB News Check out these 5 dazzling projections Will Ronald Acua Jr. lead the league in home runs in 2021? ZiPS believes so. Yanks hitting Machine is the best 2B at the moment I’m just saying: this list sucks. Albies ranked 10th is absolutely awful. Callaway charged with lewd behavior in report This news comes on the heels of Jared Porter who is fired for nearly identical behavior. The Mets are just awful character judges.

