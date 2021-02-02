Cricket Australia’s South Africa test tour canceled due to coronavirus concerns





The Australian men’s cricket team’s test tour of South Africa has been canceled after lengthy negotiations on biosafety protocols due to the coronavirus. Key points: Australia appointed a 19-man squad for the Test tour last month, which was set to depart this month

Australia appointed a 19-man squad for the Test tour last month, which was set to depart this month Cricket Australia said that because of South Africa’s second wave, logistics could not be traced

Cricket Australia said that because of South Africa’s second wave, logistics could not be traced The men’s team would be split into simultaneous series in two countries, with a selection of limited overs starting a T20 series in New Zealand on February 22. Cricket Australia (CA) appointed a 19-man squad last month for what would be a three-test trip through South Africa, and the team was set to leave for some time this month, although the exact dates have never been confirmed. A statement from CA said it believed it had no choice but to cancel the series “because of the public health situation in South Africa,” including a second wave and new coronavirus strain. “After extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travel from Australia to South Africa currently presents an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” said CA Director Nick Hockley. . “We recognize the significant amount of work done by CSA (Cricket South Africa) in planning the tour, making it clear that CA was willing to incur additional costs and effort to make the series a reality. “This decision has not been taken lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA and our ambition to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.” Australia’s top male players would be split into simultaneous series in two countries, with a roster of limited overs flying to New Zealand for five Twenty20 games from February 22nd. The plan for the squads, with apparently more players available to travel to New Zealand, has not yet been announced. Hockley said the plan was to oppose the series against South Africa for a later date. The CEO of the Australian Cricketers ‘Association (ACA), Joe Connellan, said that while the announcement was disappointing, the players’ association supported the “cautious decision” to cancel the tour. “The Australian players were ready for the game with South Africa, especially to support South African cricket at the moment, but this is the right decision given the COVID data coming from South Africa,” he said. “It’s a decision based on the advice of the medical and health experts, and that’s why the ACA supports it. “The ACA is offering its assistance to CA in exploring new options with Cricket South Africa to reschedule this series.” It’s not the first Australian series to be postponed due to the coronavirus, with an ODI series for women against India being postponed for a year in December.

