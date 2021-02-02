The ex high school soccer coach is still fighting five years after being fired for praying on the field





Joe Kennedy, former soccer coach at Washington state college, lost his job more than five years ago for praying silently on the field after every game, but his persistent unemployment and a lengthy legal battle are not enough to get rid of the former Marine. frightened by his struggle for the faith. While coaching at Bremerton High School, Kennedy began to kneel alone at the end of each game in a 15-second silent prayer at the 50-yard line. He was suspended and later fired in 2015 for refusing to stop public practice. FOOTBALL COACH CLOSED TO DEFYING SCHOOL PRAYER Kennedy, a retired Marine Corps sergeant who did a combat tour during Operation Desert Storm, launched an aggressive legal battle, claiming that the Bremerton school district had violated its constitutional rights to free speech and religious freedom. “The First Amendment really means a lot to me,” Kennedy told America Reports on Monday, and it’s really awful in America today that someone could be fired just for expressing their faith. So I just fight so that no one else ever has to deal with this and don’t have to choose between their job and their religion. “ Kennedy’s five-year legal battle has met with little success in federal court. The Supreme Court also declined to hear his case last year, but the self-proclaimed “fighter” and his attorney hope to “get him back on the sidelines as soon as possible” with an appeal. “Every time I took the Oath of National Service, it really meant something to me,” he told Fox News’ Sandra Smith. “Supporting and defending the Constitution, it makes my hair stand up, even if I say it, and I’m a fighter. I’ve always been a fighter. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP ‘That’s why I joined the Marines. I wanted to be part of that force and I can now serve here to fight this battle. The Marine in me just wanted to fight. It’s a long battle, but I’m here for it. ” The case is currently pending in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. “If they rule against us,” his attorney told Fox News, “we are willing to take it to the US Supreme Court if we have to.”

