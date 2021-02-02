Nadal sidelined; team Djokovic wins and opens ATP Cup defense | Pro Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Rafael Nadal failed to make it to Spain’s ATP Cup opener due to a sore back, and decided it was not worth the risk a week before the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic doubled up for defending champion Serbia, meanwhile winning singles and doubles matches on Tuesday to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Canada.

The top two players in men’s tennis took different approaches to their fine-tuning at the start of a hectic week of preparation for the season’s first major.

Both spent 14 days in hotel quarantine, as did all incoming players due to Australia’s strict border rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, and both played in an exhibition event last Friday. Nadal played more of a hand in that, with Djokovic limiting his time on the court due to a blister.

Djokovic was in his element at Rod Laver Arena as Serbian fans chanted and waved their national flag as he beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5 to force a decisive double play, then paired with Filip Krajinovic for a 7-5, 7- 6 (4) win over the Canadian pair.

Last week in Adelaide, Djokovic spoke about fueling the energy of the public.

Back at Melbourne Park, where he has won a record eight Australian Open titles, he had enough energy to consume.

The big and loud band of Serbian supporters was a hallmark of Djokovic, and his teams won last year’s inaugural ATP Cup, which culminated in a win over Nadal and Spain.

It’s a pleasure to see them in such great numbers. Whenever they can, they show up, Djokovic said. Last year it was great. That was probably the best support outside of Belgrade we’ve ever had.

We need that. In this kind of competition it is necessary.

Runner-up Nadal posted a statement on Twitter ahead of his planned evening game against Australia’s Alex de Minaur, saying he had a stiff lower back and hopefully he would be better on Thursday.

Spain didn’t miss a beat, with Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut winning their singles and winning Australia in Group B.

The ATP Cup, a 12-team competition in 2021, is one of six tournaments scheduled this week to give players the best possible opportunity to prepare for the Australian Open, which has been postponed for three weeks. compared to the usual time in January. slot.

With coronavirus cases under control, the government is allowing an audience of up to 25% capacity for the tune-up events for the season’s first tennis major, rising to 50% from the start of the Australian Open on Monday.

That is something the players have not experienced since the pandemic started to change the international sports landscape.

Matteo Berrettini said having the crowd helped during his 6-2, 6-4 upset victory over US Open champion Dominic Thiem in Italy’s 2-1 win over Austria in Group C. Russia opened Group D with a win over Argentina.

KENIN BACK

Sofia Kenin had quite a few fans in the stands to watch her first match at Melbourne Park since her Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open last year.

She loved it and said she really missed her fans, although she would have enjoyed Margaret Court Arena for an extended period of time on the pitch. Kenin had just won the first set 7-5 when Camila Giorgi retired from their game in the Yarra Valley Classic due to an injury.

Kenin had just one game win on previous trips to Melbourne Park in 2018 and ’19 before winning her first major title last year, beating Ash Barty in the semi-final and Garbine Muguruza in the final. Kenin also reached the final at the postponed French Open, losing to first winner Iga Swiatek.

It is clearly very special. Super happy to be here, “Kenin said of her return to Australia. She somehow tried to deal with the emotions on the track. I feel like it’s going to be a bit of a roller coaster next Monday or Tuesday,” when I play. I feel just like you guys, the fans will see a little bit more emotion. “

Barty needed four match points to complete her 6-3, 6-3 win over Ana Bogdan in a night game, her first in competition in nearly a year.

I had so much fun there today. I missed you so much, “the top ranked Australian told the audience in an on-track interview. This is one of my favorite places to play in the world.”

Barty chose not to travel during the pandemic and skipped the US Open and her title defense at Roland Garros.

I missed it a lot. For a while I struggled with the decision I had in mind, “she said, but my health had to take precedence.”

In later games, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova defeated 40-year-old Venus Williams 7-6 (6), 7-5 and sixth seeded Muguruza beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-0.

OSAKA CRUISEN

Naomi Osaka in third place won her opening game in the Gippsland Trophy, beating Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2.

Osaka, who won last year’s US Open and Australian Open in 2019, will take on Katie Boulter with the number 371 next, who upset Coco Gauff No. 14 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi defeated No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 2-6, 6-1, while fifth seed Johanna Konta and No. 7 Elise Mertens also moved up.

ANDREESCUS ABSENCE

Bianca Andreescus’s absence from competitive tennis will continue for another week after the 2019 US Open champion withdrew from the Grampians Trophy.

The 20-year-old Canadian has not played since the 2019 WTA trophy due to knee and foot injuries and is coming out of a hard lockdown in Melbourne.

After discussing it with my team, we decided to focus on training this week, Andreescu said. See you at the Australian Open!

KYRGIOS, SANDGREN WIN

In the other ATP tournaments, Nick Kyrgios returned after nearly 12 months off to beat Alexandre Muller 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Murray River Open and two-time Australian Open quarterfinal Tennys Sandgren won his first game since coming out of the hard lockdown at the Great Ocean Road event.

