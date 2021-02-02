Outlook for High School Hockey: Co-ops Are About Unique COVID Challenges | Sport

For a co-op like the Northeastern Shamrocks boys ice hockey team, of course, there were logistical questions about playing a season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Could players from different schools, who have different COVID-19 protocols, even get on the ice together?
If not, the 2021 season would be short.
We couldn’t do it, Coach Galen Byram said with a laugh. Or it would just be that one school would have to practice one day and two or three other schools the next. So I don’t even know how that would work.
Fortunately for Byram and his team, the athletic directors of all six co-op schools of Rockville, Bolton, Coventry, RHAM and the newly added East Hartford and Windham Tech gave the green light for the team to practice together starting January 19. .
Still, getting on the ice for practice isn’t as easy as grabbing a stick and threading ice skates.
When someone enters the Bolton Ice Palace, they must complete a COVID-19 waiver. From there, Byram and his staff must ask all 23 players standard COVID-19 screening questions and measure their temperatures. All told, Byram said the process takes about an additional 30 to 40 minutes each exercise.
Masks are also always required on the ice rink, and will also be present during competitions.
That adjustment is, I mean, it’s still an adjustment, right? Byram said. Were still new to it. Some guys complained that they couldn’t breathe very well. But there are more breaks during training.
In games this year, Byram said there will also be multiple breaks during each period to give players a rest. But all the extra steps are worth it if you get the chance to play.
Just the fact that football was not allowed to play, and the fact that although it’s a shortened season, we have a season at all, I think everyone is excited about that, Byram said.
After a 1-19-0 finish last year, Byram’s goals this year are for his players to just enjoy and try to get better each match.
I would like to be better than 1-11-0, he said with a laugh. But then again, the point is that the seniors can play and work together and bring the younger guys along.
Some of those youngsters, like Lucas Gorcenski, have already impressed Byram.
He’s a sophomore, but I really like what I’ve seen of him in the field so far, Byram said.
The Central Connecticut Conference will still consist of the North and South divisions this season, but they have been shaken up a bit.
The Shamrocks will remain in the South and will be joined by the Suffield co-op and Tri-Town who normally play in the Nutmeg Hockey Conference Conard, EO Smith / Tolland, Hall / Southington, the Newington co-op, the Rocky Hill co-op, the Enfield Co-op and Wethersfield.
Southern teams will play against each other once and will have room for three more games in their 12-game schedule, starting Monday.
The north consists of East Catholic, Glastonbury, NW Catholic, Simsbury, South Windsor and Farmington Valley. They play against each other twice and have room for two more games.
The league’s girls’ teams play in a single region consisting of Simsbury, Avon / Southington, Storm (formerly ETB), NW Catholic / Mercy, Hall / Conard, and the Suffield Cooperative. Each team plays against each other twice and has room for two extra games.
The league has not yet determined the classification of the postseason. There are no state tournaments this season.
2019-20 RECORD: 11-9-1 (3-7-0 CCC South)
RETURNS: Seniors: Tyler Provencher, D; Dan Brennan, D. Juniors: Declan Higgins, F; Kyle Cox, D.
OTHER MAIN PLAYERS: Senior: Ryan Hudson, F; Sophomore: Logan Humiston, F; Luke Arseneault, F; Josh Tyler, F; Tom Terhune, G.
OUTLOOK: Although the Eagles were unable to play their quarterfinal Division III state tournament last year with top-tier Sheehan due to the tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Genovese feels his team has gained valuable experience in the run-up to the 2021 campaign. The co-op, which includes Stafford and East Granby, returns with a strong defensive group led by seniors Tyler Provencher and Dan Brennan and junior Kyle Cox. Coupled with a young group of forwards, including sophomore Logan Humiston, Luke Arseneault and Josh Tyler, Genovese believes his team will be tough to play against this year.
2019-20 RECORD: 6-14-1 (3-7-0 CCC South)
RETURN: Seniors: Bryan Roy, F; Ethan Homiski, D. Juniors: Cam Sterling, F; Conor OBrien, D.
OTHER MAIN PLAYERS: Seniors: Sam Walikonis, F; Seth Hood, F. Juniors: Zack Stolenberg, D; Quentin Wry, F; Pat Brennan, D; Dan Polgun, G.
OUTLOOK: After scoring 27 goals and adding six assists last season, senior Bryan Roy is back to lead Bucks’ attack. But Hodgson knows hell has to rely on others too, and hopes junior Cam Sterling (4 goals, 4 assists), seniors Seth Hood and Sam Walikonis, and newcomer Quentin Wry can help. The cooperative also has a new starting goalkeeper in junior Dan Polgun, and returns with a strong defense led by senior Ethan Homiski.
COACH: David Harackiewicz
2019-20 RECORD: 17-5-0 (8-2-0 CCC South)
RETURN: Seniors: Sam Hedlund, F; Sam Davies, F; Kilian Ranger, F; Joe Petronio, F; Andrew Fogarty, G. Junior: Braeden Humphrey, D. Sophomore: Harrison Ranger, F.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Junior: Tyler Leavitt, F; Blake Blackwood, D. Sophomores: Josh Grimm, F; Mike Deegan, F; Evan Howard, D; Evan Oliver, F.
OUTLOOK: The cooperative of Newington, Berlin, Manchester, Canton and Cromwell is returning a strong group to the ice in 2021. Manchester’s Andrew Fogarty is poised for another strong season after posting a .948 bailout and seven shutouts last season. School mate Sam Hedlund (24 points in 2020) leads a solid group of attackers backed by an impressive second grade.
2019-20 RECORD: 1-19-0 (0-10-0 CCC South)
RETURNS: Seniors: Eric Slater, D; Zach Holm, G; Noah Fleming, F; Kiyan Pourmaleki, F.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Sophomore: Lucas Gorcenski.
OUTLOOK: The Rockville, Bolton, Coventry, RHAM, East Hartford and Windham Tech cooperative struggled to score last year. Byram expects this to be a problem again this season, but seniors Noah Fleming and Kiyan Pourmaleki can provide the spark the Shamrocks need. In goal, Byram is excited to see what senior Zach Holm can do in his first season as a starter.
RECORD 2019-20: 12-11-0 (3-5-0 Nutmeg Hockey Conference)
RETURNS: Seniors: Ryan Stone, F; Mason Ferrari, F; Tyler Mackowski, F; Cam Begley, G; Mark McWhirter, D.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Senior: Brandon Severns, F. Junior: Dylan Gazdik, F; Sam Banever, D.
OUTLOOK: The cooperative of Suffield, Granby and Windsor Locks, which took a Nutmeg Hockey Conference tournament title last year, will have to adjust to a new conference in 2021. Making the adjustment more difficult is the graduation of All-State players Tyler Gazdik and Remington Ferrari. But King believes SGWL will still be competitive if its players come up and play a rougher hockey brand.
2019-20 RECORD: 9-11-1 (4-7-1 CCC North)
RETURN: Seniors: Kevin Hartnett, F; Nathanael DiSalvatore, F; Mick OConnor, D; Nate Segar, D; Ethan Utermarck, G.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Juniors: AJ Bushnell, F; Cole Usseglio, F; Kael Bailey, F; Kevin Kolodziejczyk, F; Mason Cormier, G. Sophomore: Colin Turer, D.
OUTLOOK: Scoring could be costly for the Eagles, who return only one double-digit goalscorer and lose Rowan Masse, who has been transferred to Westminster School in Simsbury. But what they miss on offense, the Eagles make up for in defense. Three of their top four defenders return, including seniors Mick OConnor and Nate Segar, as well as senior goalkeeper Ethan Utermarck.
2019-20 RECORD: 19-3-1 (8-3-1 CCC North)
RETURN: Seniors: Jack Calcavecchia, D; Drew Abbott, D; Nate Watson, D; Matt Rapini, D; Scott Groleau, F; Mac Stambaugh, F. Juniors: Jacob Markowitz, G; Dan Pauling, G; Tyler Stoneman, F; Brendan Occhino, F.
OUTLOOK: The generals won the CCC North tournament last year and were in the quarter-finals of the Division II state tournament when the remaining games were canceled due to the pandemic. Both experiences have prepared the Baroness team in 2021. The cooperative, which consists of Farmington, Avon, Lewis Mills and Windsor, will be a difficult team to score on as both goalkeepers and the entire defense are back.
RECORD 2019-20: 13-13-2 (5-5-0 CCC)
RETURN: Senior: Rebecca Chernovetz, F. Juniors: Meghan Croyle, F; Mary McKiernan, D; Maren Riley, G; Anna Pasterick, D; Olivia Lonski, D; Katie Fradin, F; Molly Edgington, D. Sophomores: Norah McCauliffe, D; Bella Pacheco, D; Kelsey Kowal, G; Jessica Pollack, F; Leila Espirito-Santo, F; Emily Malouin, D; Margaret OCallaghan, F.
OTHER MAIN PLAYERS: Freshmen: Lexi Pacheco, F; Mallory Pierz, F; Audrey Molin, F; Alexa Wolf, F; Madison Archambault, D.
OUTLOOK: Rockville will join the East Catholic, Glastonbury and South Windsor co-op, formerly known as ETB, this year and the team’s nickname is now the Storm. Despite the changes and the departure of three collegiate players, Usseglio expects his team to get even better in 2021. The Storm recalls its top two scorers, juniors Meghan Croyle and Mary McKiernan, with McKiernan also leading the way defensively. Usseglio also has two viable options in the goal: Maren Riley and Kelsey Kowal.
RECORD 2019-20: 13-5-1 (7-2-1 CCC)
RETURNS: Seniors: Sydney Eitel, D; Emily Bava, F. Juniors: Kylie Downs, F; Konelin Wierdsma, D; Sophia Blais, D.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Senior: Beth Tangarone, F. Junior: Hailey Gomez, G. Sophomore: Natalie Ewald, F; Teagan Mabrysmith, G. Freshman: Rosie LaRochelle, D; Brianna Morden, F.
OUTLOOK: 2021 will feature a youth movement for the Suffield, Ellington, EO Smith, Granby, Canton, Windsor and Northwestern cooperative. Sophomore Natalie Ewald will coordinate the attack and is supported by five freshmen. But the cooperative does have some veterans on the defensive, including senior Sydney Eitel and juniors Sophia Blais and Konelin Wierdsma.