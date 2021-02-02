Sports
Top 10 Things You Should Know About Tokyo’s Olympic Venues
Choose.
Forty-two in total, 25 existed before, 10 temporary and eight built from scratch. The venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games come in all shapes and sizes, something for everyone.
While all are essential in the delivery of the Games, here are 10 with a specific difference:
Olympic Stadium
The locals just call it koku-ritu – meaning “National”.
Undoubtedly the metonym of Tokyo 2020, the 68,000-seat venue is built on the same site as the main stadium of the last Tokyo Games in 1964.
The old stadium was used to host the country’s biggest sports and entertainment events until it was demolished for the new one, which was completed in November 2019.
The Kuma Kengo-designed Olympic Stadium has a natural, wooden tone and is a perfect fit for the Meiji Jingu Gaien neighborhood, a paradise for runners including an internationally acclaimed writer Murakami Haruki.
The ground is Japan’s answer to a Wembley, Maracana or the Bird’s Nest, and will host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics and football leagues.
It is also a stone’s throw from another Olympic venue, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, where the table tennis will be held.
Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Still one of the most loved pieces of architecture in the city, this arena was also built for the 1964 Games to house swimming and diving events. For Tokyo 2020 it will be the home of handball and the Paralympic games, wheelchair rugby and badminton.
The location is the work of a world-renowned architect Tange Kenzo, whose design was considered a marvel in the industry at the time.
Construction began in February 1963 and required 24/7/365 operation to complete – just 39 days before Tokyo opened 1964. For his contribution, Tange was specially decorated by the then Chairman of the International Olympic Committee Avery Brundage.
The gymnasium is located between the trend nodes Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo.
Nippon Budokan
Besides the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, the judo mecca is arguably the most iconic of the Tokyo 2020 venues.
The Budokan introduced judo to the Olympic program in 1964 and will bring another new sport to the Games this summer: karate.
The Budokan is tested and ready for the games, having held the Judo World Championships in 2019 amid nearly two years of renovation work.
Oh, and the Beatles played here.
And Cheap trick.
And Muhammad Ali fought the Japanese pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki.
And…
Yokohama International Stadium
A seasoned venue of world-class sporting events such as the finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Rugby World Cup, the stadium is the largest in Japan with a seating capacity of 72,327.
About an hour’s drive from downtown Tokyo, International Stadium Yokohama is home to the J. League’s Yokohama F Marinos. Fittingly, the football competition will be held here.
Kokugikan Arena
The Kokugikan, home of Japan’s national pastime sumo, will be boxing this summer.
Located in Tokyo’s old Sumida-ku neighborhood, sumo fans regularly pack up the arena and after the fights head into the neighborhood for some vintage chanko-nabe, irresistible hot dishes that wrestlers prefer to gain weight.
A trip to the Kokugikan is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience, both inside and outside the venue.
Tokyo Aquatics Center
Within walking distance of the old spiritual home of Japanese swimming, Tatsumi International Swimming Center, is the new – and it’s nothing short of stunning.
The Aquatics Center was the last of eight newly built sites to be completed in February 2020.
The length and width of the state-of-the-art main pool are adjustable, and test swimmers who’ve taken a dip say it’s a fast course, hinting at potential records galore during the Games.
While there is still an audience to be let in due to Covid protocols, no seat in the stands is too far from the action. Since the Japanese delegation traditionally won a large chunk of their medals while swimming, the atmosphere during the competition could be electric.
Ariake and Aomi Urban Sports Park
The two parks will breathe new life into the Games with a touch of the youth movement.
Ariake introduces BMX and skateboarding while Aomi paves the way for 3×3 basketball and sports climbing.
At Tokyo Bay and near the Athletes’ Village, all signs point to the park concept being a big hit locally with strong Japanese medalists in the new sports.
Surf beach Tsurigasaki
Although far from the Tokyo clusters in Ichinomiya, Chiba prefecture, this “location” could provide some of the Games’ finest moments as surfing makes its Olympic debut.
A hotbed for Japanese surfers even before the city was awarded the sport, the experience here is sure to be unlike any other.
Sapporo Odori Park
Sapporo Odori Park, a latecomer to Tokyo 2020, was appointed to host the marathon and walking events in December 2019.
On Japan’s northernmost island, Hokkaido, the dry Sapporo summer should ease some of the athletes’ physical strain.
A 20 kilometer loop track in the dead center of the city has been laid out and should contain the crowd, especially for the marathon, one of the most popular Olympic events in Japan.
Baseball Stadium of Fukushima Azuma
Last but not least, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicks off here on July 21 with the repression of softball at the Games on what should be an emotional, thoughtful day for Japan, which will host Australia.
With recovery as the theme for Tokyo 2020, no location is perhaps more symbolic than the Fukushima Azuma baseball stadium in a prefecture known for its beautiful scenery.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]