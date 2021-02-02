Top 10 Things You Should Know About Tokyo’s Olympic Venues

Choose.

Forty-two in total, 25 existed before, 10 temporary and eight built from scratch. The venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games come in all shapes and sizes, something for everyone.

While all are essential in the delivery of the Games, here are 10 with a specific difference:

Olympic Stadium

The locals just call it koku-ritu – meaning “National”.

Undoubtedly the metonym of Tokyo 2020, the 68,000-seat venue is built on the same site as the main stadium of the last Tokyo Games in 1964.

The old stadium was used to host the country’s biggest sports and entertainment events until it was demolished for the new one, which was completed in November 2019.

The Kuma Kengo-designed Olympic Stadium has a natural, wooden tone and is a perfect fit for the Meiji Jingu Gaien neighborhood, a paradise for runners including an internationally acclaimed writer Murakami Haruki.

The ground is Japan’s answer to a Wembley, Maracana or the Bird’s Nest, and will host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics and football leagues.

It is also a stone’s throw from another Olympic venue, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, where the table tennis will be held.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Stadium is eagerly awaiting the Games.

Yoyogi National Gymnasium

Still one of the most loved pieces of architecture in the city, this arena was also built for the 1964 Games to house swimming and diving events. For Tokyo 2020 it will be the home of handball and the Paralympic games, wheelchair rugby and badminton.

The location is the work of a world-renowned architect Tange Kenzo, whose design was considered a marvel in the industry at the time.

Construction began in February 1963 and required 24/7/365 operation to complete – just 39 days before Tokyo opened 1964. For his contribution, Tange was specially decorated by the then Chairman of the International Olympic Committee Avery Brundage.

The gymnasium is located between the trend nodes Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo.

No love has been lost for Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

Nippon Budokan

Besides the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, the judo mecca is arguably the most iconic of the Tokyo 2020 venues.

The Budokan introduced judo to the Olympic program in 1964 and will bring another new sport to the Games this summer: karate.

The Budokan is tested and ready for the games, having held the Judo World Championships in 2019 amid nearly two years of renovation work.

Oh, and the Beatles played here.

And Cheap trick.

And Muhammad Ali fought the Japanese pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki.

And…

The Nippon Budokan has been given a facelift for Tokyo 2020.

Yokohama International Stadium

A seasoned venue of world-class sporting events such as the finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Rugby World Cup, the stadium is the largest in Japan with a seating capacity of 72,327.

About an hour’s drive from downtown Tokyo, International Stadium Yokohama is home to the J. League’s Yokohama F Marinos. Fittingly, the football competition will be held here.

Kokugikan Arena

The Kokugikan, home of Japan’s national pastime sumo, will be boxing this summer.

Located in Tokyo’s old Sumida-ku neighborhood, sumo fans regularly pack up the arena and after the fights head into the neighborhood for some vintage chanko-nabe, irresistible hot dishes that wrestlers prefer to gain weight.

A trip to the Kokugikan is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience, both inside and outside the venue.

Tokyo Aquatics Center

Within walking distance of the old spiritual home of Japanese swimming, Tatsumi International Swimming Center, is the new – and it’s nothing short of stunning.

The Aquatics Center was the last of eight newly built sites to be completed in February 2020.

The length and width of the state-of-the-art main pool are adjustable, and test swimmers who’ve taken a dip say it’s a fast course, hinting at potential records galore during the Games.

While there is still an audience to be let in due to Covid protocols, no seat in the stands is too far from the action. Since the Japanese delegation traditionally won a large chunk of their medals while swimming, the atmosphere during the competition could be electric.

Pools aren’t much nicer than the ones at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Ariake and Aomi Urban Sports Park

The two parks will breathe new life into the Games with a touch of the youth movement.

Ariake introduces BMX and skateboarding while Aomi paves the way for 3×3 basketball and sports climbing.

At Tokyo Bay and near the Athletes’ Village, all signs point to the park concept being a big hit locally with strong Japanese medalists in the new sports.

The BMX track that will be part of the Ariake Urban Sports Park for the 2020 Olympics.

Surf beach Tsurigasaki

Although far from the Tokyo clusters in Ichinomiya, Chiba prefecture, this “location” could provide some of the Games’ finest moments as surfing makes its Olympic debut.

A hotbed for Japanese surfers even before the city was awarded the sport, the experience here is sure to be unlike any other.

Sapporo Odori Park

Sapporo Odori Park, a latecomer to Tokyo 2020, was appointed to host the marathon and walking events in December 2019.

On Japan’s northernmost island, Hokkaido, the dry Sapporo summer should ease some of the athletes’ physical strain.

A 20 kilometer loop track in the dead center of the city has been laid out and should contain the crowd, especially for the marathon, one of the most popular Olympic events in Japan.

Baseball Stadium of Fukushima Azuma

Last but not least, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicks off here on July 21 with the repression of softball at the Games on what should be an emotional, thoughtful day for Japan, which will host Australia.

With recovery as the theme for Tokyo 2020, no location is perhaps more symbolic than the Fukushima Azuma baseball stadium in a prefecture known for its beautiful scenery.