MSU Volleyball: Ohio State Sweeps the Spartans





Game one The Ohio State Buckeyes quickly put the Spartans to work in the first game. OSU swept MSU in straight sets (17-25, 15-25, 20-25). Michigan State fought early in each, but the Buckeyes drove to victory in each of the mid-set runs. Set one saw MSU fight point by point until OSU walked away with it on a 7-0 run to push the lead from 12-10 to eventually 22-13. Ohio State hit .471 in the set, scoring a pair of aces against MSU’s seven fouls to 10 kills. Set two had the Spartans by a narrow 10-8 lead before Ohio State went on a 9-0 scoring run and it was just 17-10 Buckeyes. OSU managed four things in the frame and helped see MSU making nine attack errors in the set. In the third and final set, MSU fought point-for-point early for a draw at 6-6. The Spartans even went on a 5-1 run to make it 11-7 and force a time-out from Ohio State. The buckeyes clawed back to make it 11-10 before MSU could react and push it back to a 13-11 Spartan lead. Then tragedy struck when Ohio State used four kills, a few blocks and an ace to go on a 10-2 run and make it 21-16. Michigan States Cecilee Max-Brown led MSU with eight kills and 10 digs. Naya Gros had five kills, a team best .571 hit rate, and recorded a block. Jamye Cox had 14 digs. The Spartans made game two much more competitive overall on Monday, putting up a five-set battle, but fell short when Ohio State swept the series. OSU won 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 13-25, 10-15). Sarah Franklin got her first career double-double with 20 kills and 13 digs, both were also the best of her career. Celia Cullen had a season best in assists with 14, got four kills and two blocks, and just missed a double-double for having nine digs. Cecilee Max-Brown had 14 kills, nine digs, and three blocks. Set one saw a repeat of the Sunday action with both teams keeping the first 10 points close. MSU was even leading 9-6 at one point, but OSU withdrew after the teams were right at 13-13. The Spartans withdrew within one on a 4-1 run to make it 21-20 OSU, but OSU withdrew for the set win. In set two, MSU finally won the first time on the 11th attempt of the season. Michigan State fought back from a 5-3 deficit with a 7-0 score to make it 10-5 MSU. While Ohio State returned within two runs twice, the Spartans held their own for the win. Despite an OSU timeout with a 20-16 MSU lead, the Spartans held their own for the 25-20 set win. Set three was another Spartan victory, as a confident green and white team jumped out to a 10-5 lead, eventually extending it to 17-9. Ohio State made a 6-2 run to make it a four-run difference of 19-15 MSU, but the Spartans’ teams briefly exchanged points before taking a 25-18 victory. Set four seemed to see the wind out of MSU’s sails as the Buckeyes jumped to a 6-0 lead and never ceased. It was just 17-5 when Ohio State scored two separate 6-0 runs. Michigan State hit a terrible .114 in the game and was quickly eliminated 13-25. Set five saw the Spartans fight point-by-point to start, as it was 7-7 when a TV timeout triggered. The Buckeyes made a 4-2 run when play resumed to make it 12-9, extending it to 15-10 in the short term for the win and the series sweep. Michigan State will be back in action in Maryland on Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, with times to be announced. The matches are currently set for streaming on BTN +.

