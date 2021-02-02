Mahira Khan becomes a producer with cricket-themed web series – Film and TV





Superstar Mahira Khan has announced her very first production project entitled Baarwan khiladi, which gives cricket and entertainment enthusiasts a reason to celebrate. “A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games cricket. A story of friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak in a labor of love and hard work. .. from all of us to all of you, “the Raees star wrote on her Instagram. The web series is produced for video streaming platform Tapmad TV. The actor tagged household names including Daniyal Zafar, Kinza Hashmi, Mohsin Gillani, Saba Faisal, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi and promising new talent such as Shahveer Jafferi, Zarrar Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, More Yousuf, among others. Earlier, before the web series title was released, Mahira announced that it would be her first venture into production. “I wouldn’t have anyone better to be my co-pilot on this journey with me, except Nina Kashif.” Pictures contacted actor Kinza Hashmi, who confirmed that she was the “only woman in the largely male-led cast” and that Daniyal Zafar will star. Hashmi further revealed that the shooting took place in the walled city of Lahore ”. “It’s a beautiful story with cricket as the main theme, there is a touch of love story and a mix of emotions and family drama.” Meanwhile, actor and singer Zafar and others also shared posters of the web series on their social media. It seems that Mahira has been busy despite Covid have contracted last year and spend time in isolation. She announced in December that she will be filming for the Fawad Khan and Mahira-starrer Neelofar had finally packed. We look forward to showing the superstar her off-screen skills with this new web series and wish her the best of luck with the venture!

