UGA football makes the cut for De’Nylon Morrissette





The class’s recent commitment of 2022 five-star quarterbackShooter Stockton and signing of ’21 five starBrock Vandagriff has in-state (Snellville) wide receiver prospectThe Nylon Morrissette considering UGA heavier than before. Just look at him (Gunner) and you’ll see, Morrissette, a Brookwood High four-star prospect, said of Stockton. He puts it right on the money every time. There’s nothing to complain about when he’s a quarterback. Lake:‘I don’t see myself as the underdog’: Prince Avenue’s Logan Johnson is committed to UGA football Morrissette is ranked by 247Sports.com as the 22nd best class of 2022 recruits in the state of Georgia. He released his top seven schools on Monday, with both Alabama and UGA making the cut. The list also included Georgia Tech, Oregon, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and USC. Morrissette has heard Dawgs play in the field every day for the past year alongside four-star UGA commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew. He (Groves-Killebrew) pushed a lot for it, Morrissette said. During his pre-COVID-19 recruitment, Morrissette has not attended many of the schools that are now interested in him, although he has been on a few campuses. Things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped campus visits for future athletes in March. His plan was to base his decision on the program that felt most like home, but that is a difficult task in evaluating places he has never personally been. While he hopes to build relationships with all the coaches who recruit him, Morrissette admits that he may have to fall back on previous relationships with other recruits due to limited interactions with coaches and players for nearly a year. It will be a big part, it will have to be more than the coaches who recruit us, Morrissette said. We (the players) talk a lot to each other. That’s a big part of this. Alabama seems to be in a good place for Morrissette. His family is full of die-hard Crimson Tidefans. The program has brought in many elite recipients of late. Devanta Smith won the Heisman Trophy in December. Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Amari Cooper were all first-round selections in their respective NFL drafts. Getting a bid from the Crimson Tide was important to Brookwood’s 6-foot-2,200-pound pass catcher. It means a lot to me because that’s my dream school, Morrisette said. I grew up as an Alabama fan and my entire family is an Alabama fan. It means a lot that they recruited me. Morrisettes’s recruitment is far from over, but he hopes to visit in late March or April and make a commitment.

