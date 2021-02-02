Federer confirms that he will return to Doha





With rumors circulating since the Swiss withdrew from the Australian Open, Roger Federer has finally confirmed that he will return to court in Doha in March. In an exclusive interview with SRF Sport in Switzerland, Federer revealed that while not quite 100% yet, he is ready to go on tour again and start his 2021 season at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, a tournament he last played in 2021. I am happy to say that I will try again in Doha. I thought about it for a long time, but Australia came a little early for me. I also wanted to come back to a smaller tournament, not the Australian Open. The stands will probably be empty in Doha. Depending on how things are going in Doha, I will play another tournament. Otherwise I will go back to an extra training block with tennis and fitness. I’m not at 100 percent yet, but almost. That’s why I dare to go back on the tour. I do my sprints, play my training sets. I feel strong, better than in November and December, when there was much more uncertainty. It was important that there had been no setbacks in the past six months. There was always progress, that was positive. I forced the knee, I had to do that too. Now for the first time I feel strong enough to participate in a tournament. With the stress and the adrenaline it is a completely different world. Federer in conversation with Bernhard Schr Federer plays on clay, but is building up to the lawn season The Swiss indicated that he would definitely play on clay this season, but as always Federer has an eye for his favorite swing on the grass, which should start in Halle. Everything happens in view of Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open. That is actually the right start. Federer about his season plans for 2021 Anyway, it makes no sense to look too far ahead, the first stop is Doha and it will be interesting to see how Federer does. We know very little about his level, as he’s been out for over a year, or what his practice sets turned out to be. Can he hit the ground running as he managed from previous injuries or will it be more of a rebuilding process this time? Considering Roger is the biggest scalp on tour, anyone who gets a rusty Federer in the draw will be even more motivated than usual to get a win against him, so I don’t expect competitions to be easy. I think the main goal should be to play a few games painlessly. So there you have it. Make a note of March 8 in your diary, because the Swiss Maestro is back on the field. Allez!







