Freeland senior Dylan Glinski continues with COVID adjusted hockey season

SAGINAW, MI For the first time since he was 5 years old, Dylan Glinski can’t play hockey in front of the home crowd.

But he can still play, so he can still hope and dream.

Glinski, a senior at Freeland High School, is a forward for the Meijer AAA Junior hockey team, which is based in Lansing but plays all over the United States.

Just not in Lansing.

Due to Michigan’s COVID-related restrictions, the Meijer hockey teams have to travel to other states to play their games. That is not uncommon. However, they cannot play home games. It’s unusual.

By now we would have had a lot of games in Michigan, but we weren’t allowed to play in Michigan, Glinski said. So we’ve played in other states. We’ve played a lot of games, just no home games.

The Meijer 18U team has played 23 games in the North American Prospects Hockey League, in which Glinski scored four goals with seven assists. Meijer played 33 games against AAA league, with Glinski scoring eight goals with nine assists.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound forward played for the Saginaw Jr. Spirit from 2013 to 2018 before joining Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 15U team added for the 2018/19 season, scoring six goals with two assists in 20 games.

Last season, he joined the Meijer 16U team, scoring 11 goals with seven assists in 16 games and enjoying a strong playoff show with five goals and two assists in four games. Glinski played in four games last season with the Meijer 18U team.

My ultimate goal is to play at a collegiate level, so I’m doing everything I can to get me there, Glinski said. Meijer is a great program with a great history of taking guys to the next level. It was a great place to go for me.

Glinski was not selected in the draft of the Ontario Hockey League, which includes the Michigan teams Saginaw and Flint. But Glinski would still like to play in the OHL or the Hockey League in the United States or the North American Hockey League.

He has an average of 3.7 points with Freeland, despite attending virtual school most of his time.

We’ve been on a hybrid schedule all year, but I’ve driven a lot to play out of state, so I’ve been virtual this year, Glinski said. It was okay at school, but I’m not where I would like to be. Going to school in person is better. Doing it virtually has definitely been a setback.

Glinsky’s goal to play in college comes with the determination to earn a degree in mechanical engineering or industry and perhaps a business administration degree.

COVID, along with the myriad restrictions by various states, countries and organizations, has challenged its goals, both as a player and a student. Still, he’s ready to hit the road, wherever the next game is or where the next game is allowed.

COVID and its various restrictions have not stopped us, Glinski said. But they have certainly caused a setback, be it for the team or for people in the community.

It has left many people behind. I just do my best when and where I can.

