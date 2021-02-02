Columbus Blue Jackets 3 Stars of the Month January 2021

The first calendar month of the NHLs 2020-21 season is in the books. After a rather nasty start to the season (two losses to the Nashville Predators), the Columbus Blue Jackets bounced back and took points in the standings in seven consecutive games. However, the month of January ended with a bitter taste in a sloppy loss to the Detroit Red Wings. On the sweet side, several players performed above expectations to open the season.

As the month progressed, the Blue Jackets were tied for first place in the Discover Central Division. However, that was more due to the number of games played than the quality of the game. The Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Blue Jackets topped the division with 11 points, one more than the Carolina Hurricanes and two points higher than the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks. However, Columbus and Chicago both played 10 games, while the other four teams played only six games in January.

Third star: Oliver Bjorkstrand

With three goals and five assists, Oliver Bjorkstrand led the team with eight points. Thanks to a fighting major and in-game misconduct (January 18, vs. the Red Wings), he also led the team in penalty minutes with 19 PIMs. That win in Detroit was one of three games in January in which Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Columbus Blue Jackets Third Star for January 2021.Jess Starr/ The Hockey Writers)

Bjorkstrand also had two-point games in an overtime loss against the Lightning and a win in Chicago. His other two points in January, both assists, came in OT / SO losses against the Red Wings and Panthers. His plus-four rating in his two-point matches and the OT loss against Detroit were offset by his minus-five in four other games.

Second star: Alexandre Texier

Alexandre Texier led the team in January with four goals. He added a few assists and finished the month in a tie for second place (with Boone Jenner). And he did it while playing in the middle instead of the grand piano.

Alexandre Texier, Columbus Blue Jackets Second Star for January 2021.Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Head coach John Tortorella rewarded performance of Texiers with increased responsibility, not only by shifting him to the center, but also by keeping him on the ice. Texier and Bjorkstrand were equal for the time on ice between attackers at 5:52 PM per game. I can easily put him on ice because I think he’s working so hard on his game, Torts said.

First star: Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo would have shared this First Star award with his battery buddy, Elvis Merzlikins, if not just about Merzlikins. single-handedly lost the final of the month in Chicago. Korpisalos 2-1-2 record, with a .936 serve-up percentage (SV%) and 2.17 goals-against-average (GAA) for the month are actually a step up from his 2019-20 stats (.911 SV%, 2 , 60 GAA). Korpisalo arranged second in league in SV% among goalkeepers who appeared in at least five games. Only four keepers with at least five appearances had a lower GAA for January.

Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets First Star for January 2021.Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But sometimes numbers don’t tell the whole story. Korpisalo made some incredible saves in each of his five starts, one worth seeing was Korpisalos sheer robbery on Blackhawks star Patrick Kane.

Honorable mention

Boone Jenner (three goals, three assists) and Nick Foligno (three goals, one assist) were the only Blue Jackets except Texier and Bjorkstrand to score at least three goals in January. But just as remarkable: they were the only one Blue Jackets to win more than 50% of their face-offs. (Jenner: 28 of 54, 51.9%, Foligno: 36 of 68, 52.9%).

Forecasting February

There is little doubt that everyone in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization is hoping that in a month’s time the first star will be Patrik Laine. The high-scoring winger ended up in a blockbuster hit for Pierre-Luc Dubois, the former frontline center. The other February stars? It would be nice to see defenders Seth Jones and Zach Werenski fight for a star after the forgettable January. And for the Blue Jackets to be successful in February, one or both goalkeepers will likely have to perform at a Star level.