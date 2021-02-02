Syracuse football DL McKinley Williams returns in 2021





Syracuse, NY Syracuse defensive lineman McKinley Williams returns for a sixth season and becomes the third senior defensive lineman to return to the team. Williams' roster status was confirmed by athletic director John Wildhack during a interview on ESPN Radio 97.7 on Monday afternoon. The athletic director took up the Williams name when listing key seniors returning to the soccer team. Williams was one of the few surviving seniors whose roster status has been unclear since the end of the season. Fall athletes were given exceptional leeway from the NCAA to expand their eligibility clocks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Williams's return ensures SU will keep its starting line of defense intact for another year, providing an older, physically mature front to combine with a good mix of veteran and young talent at linebacker and in the secondary. Defensive linemen Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan previously announced their return, as did offensive lineman Airon Servais. Fullback Chris Elmore also returns for a new year. In 50 games (26 starts) in five seasons, Williams has 99 tackles, including 18 for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble. Wildhack brought up the point about returning seniors when asked about the improvement he wants to see from the Dino Babers group on the way to next season. SU is coming from a 1-10 season and added Mississippi State quarterback transfer Garrett Shrader off-season to compete for the runway. We need better competition in that room, to be fair, Wildhack said. We can turn things around and I think we should do that quickly. We needed some breaks to go about our business. We did not understand that last year. That's no excuse, but we were committed and did everything we could to give Coach Babers and his staff the tools they need to jump-start this thing and get it done ASAP.







