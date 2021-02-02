Southeastern Minnesota Girls Hockey Focus: Goalies, young and old, on their way to a hot start

In 1AA, Lakeville South, Northfield, Dodge County and Owatonna form a pack at the top, all with no loss or one loss.

In 1A, the section at the top wants to be as competitive as in any time. Red Wing dominated the section for a decade, going up seven times between 2009 and 2018. Rochester Lourdes has been in control of the business ever since, having been in fourth place last season for the past two years. The Eagles are back in the mix, but Austin and Albert Lea also have a hot start.

As each team has played a handful of times, it is time for our first Girls Hockey Focus of the 2021 season. A handful of keepers in the area are off to a hot start. In fact, you can see five of them below the stars of the week.





The game of the senior keepers fits the hype. Hughes is 4-0-0 with an average of 1.00 goals conceded and an impressive save percentage of .955. She has only allowed one goal in all four of her starts, while facing 22.3 shots per game.

The senior forward starts with 13 points in the first five games of the season. She has scored at least one point in every game and has two games with two goals and two games with four points.

The senior goalkeeper has conceded a total of five goals in her four starts and comes out of a 22 safe shutout against Winona. Davidson knocked the Packers back to a 4-0-0 start, with a GAA of 1.25 and a serve of 0.959 pounds. The latter leads the Big Nine Conference and ranks sixth in the state.

Samantha Bogen, Owatonna: Just a freshman, Bogen lights target lights across the Big Nine. Shes tied for the conference lead with seven goals and is tied for second in points (12).

Kiley Buer, LourdesThe Freshman is part of a great young 1-2 goalie punch for the Eagles, along with eighth-grader Ida Huber. Buer is 2-0-0 with a GAA of 1.00 and a mark-up of 0.949.

Aliya Gricius, Winona: The Winhawks are 0-5-0 and Gricius goals versus average is 5.00, but her save percentage is the number to watch (.915). She faces an average of 59 shots per game.

Maggie Hanzel, Lourdes: One of the top scoring defenders in the state, the Boston U. commit, has scored six goals and nine points in five games.

Alivia Haakenson, MayThe freshman has been solid, from both games that Mayo has played, both losing tight one goal against the unbeaten Austin. She has a markup rate of 2.50 GAA and .886.

Kate Holtz, Austin: The junior forward picks up where she left off last season, scoring six goals and nine points in four games.

Abby Wick, Lourdes: The senior forward scores an average of two points per game, including a five-point game against Visitation in a 7-1 Eagles win on January 26.

(Editor’s note: These are considered pound-for-pound rankings, similar to many ranking systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in Southeast Minnesota, relative to the class they play in. Teams in the Big Nine Conference, Section 1A and Section 1AA are eligible for this ranking.)

The number 8-ranked Cougars only defeat this season came against number 13 Eastview in the season opener. Since then, South has conceded just four goals in victories against Lakeville North, Shakopee, Rosemount and Apple Valley.

The Raiders, ranked No. 18 in the last class AA state poll, have already racked up victories against Mankato East, Owatonna and Albert Lea, surpassing their five opponents 26-4, averaging 5.2-0.8 per contest. Goalkeeper Maggie Malecha leads the state with five wins and is 11th in the state with a GAA of 1.00.

It’s no surprise that the Wildcats are once again playing lock-down defense, limiting their last four opponents to one goal each and holding them to an average of 22.25 shots per game. Senior goalkeeper Sky Hughes (mentioned above) is also a big part of that defensive ability. The Wildcats are also offensively balanced as 11 players have three or more points.

Huskies’ lone loss at number 20 was a narrow 3-2 setback against Northfield. Owatonna was also dominant on both sides, beating the opponents on average by 7.0-1.6 per game. Their offensive firepower – nine players already have seven or more points – may overshadow the fact that they too have an excellent goalkeeper, junior Ava Wolfe (4-1-0, 1.60 GAA, .904 save pc).

The Eagles have learned that they can win and they can get stuck in any game by playing strong defense and relying on their young goalkeeper stand of freshman Kiley Buer and eighth-grader Ida Huber. They also may have the state’s best defender, senior Boston U. commit Maggie Hanzel.

Austin (4-0-0): The Packers were excellent defensively, conceding 1.25 goals per game.

Mankato East (2-2-0): The Cougars’ two losses were tight games against Northfield and Owatonna.

Albert Lea (4-1-0): The Tigers’ schedule is strengthening, with Austin, Northfield and Owatonna on the way in the next two weeks.

Albert Lea in Austin (today, 7:15 pm)Not only is this a match-up of two heated rivals, but more importantly, it’s an important early season game for positioning in Section 1A.

Waseca in Lourdes (Thursday, 7:15 pm)Waseca is winless, but it’s a big game for the Eagles as it is their only game against a Section 1A opponent in the regular season.

Breck at Dodge County (Saturday, 1 p.m.): Dodge Countys two games this week are big. The Wildcats will face Luverne, the No. 15 ranked team in Class A on Friday, then host No. 3 ranked Breck on Saturday.

Northfield in Austin (Tuesday February 9, 7:15 pm): Both teams are currently unbeaten. They may not be by the time this game rolls around, but it’s still a match-up of two excellent goalkeepers.

2, 4: Minnesota State University, Mankato, capturing Taylor Otremba gets off to a scorching start with 10 goals and 15 points in five games. The junior forward already has two hat-tricks and four multipoint games.

3: Rochester Mayo has already postponed three of the five scheduled games. It suffered one goal loss several times against Austin, and had postponed matches against Owatonna, Century / John Marshall and Mankato East.

11: Dodge County showed its depth early on. The Wildcats have set 11 point records this season. They all have at least three points, none of them have more than six.

41.8Rochester Century / John Marshall goalkeeper Abigail Conners is 1-4-0 so far, but she faced four of the top five teams in the Big Nine Conference – Albert Lea, Mankato East, Owatonna and Northfield – and faced 41 , 8 shots per game. She played remarkably well in those games, with a save percentage of .885.

90: Shots on target from Century / JM in the season opening at Winona. Winhawks goalkeeper Aliya Gricius stopped 86 of them, including a whopping 43 in the first period.