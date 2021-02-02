The Unofficial History of Healesville – Drive

Many of you remember Healesville for the iconic Healesville Sanctuary – although when animals and children mingle, there can be a bit of chaos.

Jesse recalls, “As a child, I went to the Spirits of the Sky presentation at the sanctuary and one of the birds missed the food thrown at them. The mouse head landed on a group of us. Terrible!”

Another listener lost a lunch: “I remember an emu scaring Daddy and helping himself to the ice cream cone. More than 50 years ago while visiting Healesville Sanctuary. Still remember his face. ‘

Someone else lost a fight with an ibis: “A baking chicken stole a $ 15 hot dog from my five-year-old daughter’s hand and flew it!”

Mandy says, “Raised in Healesville. Went to Healesville Primary and High School. Married at the unifying church and reception at the Sanctuary. My dad still lives there and we come back often. I love coming across the Yarra flats for the beautiful It has changed a lot since high school, it used to take ages to walk down the street after you quit and talk to all the people you know I still love going to Maroondah Dam for a walk. ”

Julie recalls Healesville in the 60s: “Winter family vacations in the 60s, staying in a guest house. Horseback riding, table tennis, quoits, singing along around the piano, board games and cards at night. Trips to Maroondah Dam and when we were lucky to have a counter meal in the pub one evening! Wonderful memories. “

Xia agrees: “The beautiful big trees, the beautiful surroundings, riding in Yarra Valley, misty hills, with rose, birds, horses, sunrise … used to think it was a bit boring until you had the chance to experience nature. explore. “

Judith’s memories go straight back to elementary school: “My first school field trip in grade 3 we went to the wildlife refuge. I still packed my lunch. Red tartan.”

And in an interesting twist, it turns out there is a dentist that many of you are fans of! Henry in Fitzroy North says: “For years our family traveled from Ballarat to Healesville for our dental appointments. I thought a family outing once a year was normal for dental checkups. There was another family doing something similar and we always left notes in secret Nooks and crannies in the waiting room. I have no idea why my parents thought a 3-hour drive was worth it for a dental check-up. Looking back, I wonder if my mother had a crush on Tim the dentist. ”