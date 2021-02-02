LeBron James called the crazy fan Ol steroid ass before he got kicked out

A married couple that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers during their road race against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night briefly became the most talked about story in the NBA. The two fans were kicked out of the game after a verbal conversation with James, which sparked a memorable night of reactions from both sides.

The altercation began in the fourth quarter when an onlooker, identified as Chris Carlos, began to hiss at James from his seats on the field. James responded and officials eventually expelled fans from the game during a stoppage of play. The Lakers won 107-99. You can view the incident here.

After the fans were ejected, a woman identified as Juliana Carlos defended her husband through posting a profanity-laced video to Instagram. James gave his own account of what happened during the post-match exchange, but said he did didn’t think the fans should have been kicked out of the game.

Here’s what James said after the game when asked about the fans:

My husband tonight, he … you know, I don’t want to say he went overboard, but he went a little bit out of bounds, James added. Too close for comfort for me. And I said my piece, and we could have moved on, but I think it was so close to the officials that I think the officials also heard what he said and it got a little out of proportion. It’s like sometimes on the ground when two guys get into a scuffle, or get a little jostled and the referees try to break it up really quickly and it looks like it’s bigger than it really is. Actually, that was it tonight. But the difference is that we were in court and did not drink alcoholic drinks. They might have had some alcoholic drinks on hand so that could have made them a bit tougher than they actually are.

Fans nicknamed Juliana Carlos Courtside Karen after her Instagram video spread across social media. LeBron also had a bit of fun with the post-game nickname.

What did LeBron James say to the hecklers?

The Athletic watched footage of the incident and the only comment that can be heard from James is that he calls the fan Ol steroid ass.

After James responded, Juliana Carlos said she told James again. Talk to my husband and I’ll fuck you.

Chris Carlos has apparently been a LeBron hater for years. He posted this on Instagram during James Days as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Carlos was seen with her mask down as she left the court. Fans are currently only allowed in 10-team arenas, including the Hawks. They are all required to wear masks at all times.

Here’s a video of Carlos saying she already had Covid and didn’t want to keep her mask:

Courtside Karen’s response from NBA players

James Lakers’ teammates had fun with the post-game incident. It certainly looks like Courtside Karen will remain for Mrs. Carlos.

Drake also jumped into IG comments to make some jokes:

Atlanta-based rapper and noted Hawks fan 2 Chainz said he saw the entire incident happen:

Courtside Karen memes came in

Some of our favorites:

LeBron James has been harassed by fans throughout his career

James has been at the top for so long that over the years he has made many enemies within hostile fan bases. The incident with the Carlos couple drew a lot of headlines, but similar situations have been happening with James for years.

Just a few days ago, a 49-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers fan was kicked out of the arena for harassing James. James spoke back to a few hecklers in Chicago last yearalso. Here’s a full retrospective on fans challenging James throughout his career.

Of course, James has had many more positive interactions with fans throughout his career:

When you get to the king, you better not miss. The Carloses do, but something tells us they don’t mind this renewed attention.