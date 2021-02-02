ICC Player of the Month nominations for January announced





The ICC today announced the nominees for the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards that recognize and celebrate the best performance of all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

ICC Mens Player of the Month January nominees: Rishabh Pant (IND), Joe Root (ENG) and Paul Stirling (IRE)

Nominees for ICC Womens Player of the Month January: Diana Baig (PAK), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Marizanne Kapp (SA) The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the nominees for the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards, which recognize and celebrate the best performance of both male and female cricket players in all forms of international cricket throughout the year. Fans have been treated to sensational cricket in January, turning the inaugural Player of the Month into a highly competitive affair and can now vote at www.icc-cricket.com for their favorite ICC Player of the Month (January) . About the nominees for the ICC Mens Player of the Month January: Rishabh Pant played two Tests against Australia, scoring a 97 in Sydney to secure a draw for an unbeaten 89 in Brisbane, which led India to a historic series win against arch-rival Australia. England Captain Joe Root played two Tests against Sri Lanka, scoring a 228 and 186 and leading his team to a 2-0 victory in the Test series. The third nominee in the category, Irelands Paul Stirling, played two ODIs against UAE and three ODIs against Afghanistan, scoring three centuries. About the nominees for ICC Womens Player of the Month January: Pakistan’s Diana Baig played three ODIs and two T20Is against South Africa, where she led the wicket-takers with nine wickets in the three-game ODI series against South Africa. South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail also played three ODIs and two T20Is against Pakistan and took seven wickets in the victorious ODI streak against Pakistan before winning five wickets in the second T20I against the same opposition. Her compatriot all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, the third nominee in the category, played two ODIs and two T20Is against Pakistan, scoring 115 runs with a strike rate of 110.57 and adding three wickets in the ODI series against Pakistan. The voting process for ICC Player of the Month: The three nominees for each of the categories will be shortlisted based on field performance and overall performance over the period of that month (the first through the last day of each calendar month). This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy * and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy, made up of prominent members of the cricket family, including senior journalists, former players and broadcasters, and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and keep a 90% share. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC can vote through the ICC website once the players are shortlisted and have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on ICC digital channels. ICC Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month January 2021 *:



Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim, Australia: Adam Collins and Lisa Sthalekar, Bangladesh: Tarek Mahmoud and Mohammad Isam, England: Kalika Mehta and Claire Taylor, Ireland: Ian Callender and Isobel Joyce, India: Mona Parthsarathi and VVS Laxman, New Zealand: Mark Geenty and John Wright, Pakistan: Sohail Imran and Ramiz Raja, South Africa: Firdose Moonda and Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lanka: Champika Fernando and Russel Arnold, West Indies: Ian Bishop and Andy Roberts, Zimbabwe: Tristan Holme and Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Others: AKS Satish and Preston Mommsen







