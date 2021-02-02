USF men’s tennis team loses War on I-4 match against UCF – The Oracle

The USF men’s tennis team was beaten 6-1 on Sunday in the first of two games scheduled for this season against No. 19 UCF.

The Bulls are now 2-2 overall and have only played away games so far. The team lost to UF in Gainesville to open the season, but had two consecutive 4-3 wins against Clemson and Auburn.

On Sunday, however, the Knights put an end to these winning ways by taking an all-out victory over the Bulls. USF marginally avoided a sweep against its rivals with a singles victory coming late through junior Sergio Gomez Montesa.

Gomez Montesas point was awarded after winning UCF’s Bogdan Pavel 6-4, 7-5 and 6-3.

While the loss may have been disappointing, coach Ashley Fisher focused on using the result as a learning experience in upcoming matches.

Thanks to UCF today for knocking us out. They played a complete game and deserved the win, Fisher said. We generated opportunities in the doubles and some singles, but just couldn’t take advantage of them.

We will learn from this and prepare our boys better. Next weekend we will continue building and investing.

The Bulls will play their next game against Stetson on Saturday. It will be the teams’ first home game of the season.