Hockey community gathers around Kelly family





CLEAR WATER (WQOW) – Hockey is more than a game in the Chippewa Valley. It’s a way of life. Right now, the hockey community is gathering around a Memorial family to make sure everyone heals. Funeral services for Brooke Kelly were held Monday. The Memorial’s freshman was only 14. Hockey teams across the state honor Brooke’s life and support the family through a number of tributes. Memorial varsity and junior varsity players, along with Eau Claire Bantams players, wear a pink BGK sticker designed by two of Brooke’s friends. Those teams, along with North, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Stars and Team Wisconsin, have black and white BK stickers on their helmets. Today we are not only honoring our parents at Parents’ Night, but also Brooke Kelly. The Sabers and Spartans have a moment of silence before the game and they will wear blue too. pic.twitter.com/Y0KzQKOv24 – CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) January 30, 2021 CFM Sabers hockey honored Kelly on Saturday with a helmet sticker, a moment of silence before the game and blue uniforms. Teams play with blue tape on their sticks to celebrate Brooke’s favorite color. Coaches and parents wear special pins with a 19 in support of Joe Kelly, Brooke’s older brother who is captain of the Memorial varsity team. New Richmond made a poster for Memorial before last week’s game and gave it to the Old Abes. “I’m so grateful that everyone else is helping,” said Memorial co-captain Peyton Platter. “Anything we can do, it’s helpful to (Joe), he’s more than grateful.” North senior Sam Thorp and Chippewa Falls senior Nick Carlson have known the Kelly family for years. They both said it was important to participate in the tribute movement. “You might still be playing together at the end of the day, but you care about each other,” said Thorp. “Off the ice, everyone is there for each other.” RELATED: Memorial, Hockey Teams Honor Brooke Kelly







