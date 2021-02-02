Cricket Australia High-Performance Coach Accreditation Program 2021/22





Applications are now open for the High Performance Coach Accreditation Program (formerly L3). The High Performance Coaching Program is accredited by Cricket Australia and is a nationally recognized coaching course. It is the foundation for any coach who works in high-performance cricket. Successful candidates will be supported by their respective state and territory associations as well as by Cricket Australia coach educators for the duration of the program. The program is facilitated through a Period of 12 months via a blended learning format. The program starts in March 2021 and includes three intensive learning phases (1x online and 2x face-to-face) between April and July 2021. Coaches will also be required to complete a project for the duration of the program. To enable a more tailored and personalized learning experience for the candidate coaches, only limited places are available for the program this year. Requirements and criteria for application Essential Cricket Australia Representative Coaching accreditation (for a minimum of 12 months);

Current work with children Check relevant for state / territorial law;

Currently coaching in one of the following: National high-quality programs / teams; State and Territory Programs / Teams;

Currently coaching athletes at State Senior and / or State Youth level;

At least 12 months of experience in coaching the above;

Evidence of relevant ongoing professional development. Desirable Current First Aid Qualifications (HLTAID003);

Current CPR qualifications (HLTAID001); Program costs The program costs are $ 6,000 (incl. GST) payable in full. Candidates may be eligible for a grant from Cricket Australia, their state and territory based on their coaching position, or from the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA). Application Submit your completed Expression of Interest form through our Learning Management System (LMS) with this link: Application form for expressions of interest in high performance level 3. After clicking on the link, click on ‘View details’ and then ‘Request’ to fill out the application form. Make sure you are a registered coach before clicking the link. If you need to register, visit community.cricket.com.au/coach. The Cricket Australia Coach Development team will confirm successful applicants with invitations to participate and notice to those who are unsuccessful. For more information about the High Performance Coaching program or applications, click here for more information or contact us by email: [email protected]. Applications close on February 19th, 2021. * Due to COVID-19 related border restrictions, no international applicants are eligible for the 2021/22 program.

