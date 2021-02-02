What LSU Transfer Brings RB Chris Curry to Utah Football

SALT LAKE, Utah – The Utah football program got another talented run back into the transfer portal with the addition of former LSU back Chris Curry.

Chris Curry announced on January 13 that he would be leaving LSU and joining Utah in the Pac-12.

What brings the former four-star running back to the Utes? LSU beat writer Wilson Alexander of The Advocate in Baton Rouge joined the Crimson Corner podcast to give some perspective.

What LSU Transfer RB Chris Curry brings to Utah

On December 21, 2020, Curry announced that he was entering his name on the transfer portal. The reason for that was that he didn’t get the playing time he wanted. At the start of the 2020 season, Alexander said Curry was the leader of a running back committee for LSU.

“He came in as the leader this season in a kind of backlash by the committee,” Alexander said. ‘It didn’t really work for him. He eventually fell behind the other running backs. “

Curry spent three seasons with LSU from 2018-20, where he was a member of the 2019 National Championship team. As a freshman in 2019, Curry played in four games, with 8 carries for 2 yards. He could use his red shirt that season. As a freshman in 2019, Curry had 38 carries for 189 yards along with 3 catches for 23 yards in 7 games. Last season, he registered 45 carriers for 145 yards.

“Chris had to wait a while to get a chance to even play,” said Alexander. “He was stuck behind some pretty good running backs. Later in the 2019 season, he got a chance at the Peach Bowl because Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a final pick of the Chiefs in the first round, was injured and really couldn’t play in that game at all. Joe Burrow, he asked the coaching staff to use Chris and he ended up with a highly valued career. When it comes to his style as a runner, he’s a powerhouse. He runs very physically, needs a lot to take him down. He’s sometimes kind of compared to Marshawn Lynch and the way he runs, although he’s clearly not at that level. But that’s kind of his game on the field. “

During three years in Baton Rouge, Curry 91 rush attempts for 336 yards, along with 4 receptions for 33 yards. Curry’s best game in 2020 was against Florida when he rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries in their win over the Gators. In 2019, Curry rushed 100 yards in their win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

“He got a few starts in the first few games of the year,” said Alexander. Then he just fell out of favor. I don’t think it was more than just that Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery, two sophomores, gave LSU more than Chris Curry. He actually had a really big game against Florida late in the year with Emery and Davis-Price out. But the following week in the season finale, he had five carriers for eight yards. So it was just a matter of him not going to play any further and they signed some other backs. He had to go somewhere where he could play. “

Before joining the Tigers, Curry was a returning star at Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Aces, Florida. A four-star recruit, Curry was 15th in the country’s rankings in the 2018 class and the No. 64 overall prospect in the state of Florida.

When he got out of high school, the 511,200 lbs. scholarship offers received back from LSU, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, USF, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Curry joins former Oklahoma TJ Pledger running back as traffic jams to be transferred to Utah. The Utes have picked up two running backs in the past three days from the Big 12 and the SEC.

Trevor Allen is a Utah Utes Insider for KSLSports.com and host of the Crimson Corner podcast. Follow him on Twitter:@RTLnews.You can download and listen to the podcast here.