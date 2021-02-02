Australian Open villain Sandgren’s on-court meltdown





Tennys Sandgren (pictured right) lost his cool and smashed his racket (pictured left) in the Great Ocean Road Open. (Pictures: Channel Nine) Controversial tennis player Tennys Sandgren suffered its first major meltdown during the 2021 season after crushing his racket at the Great Ocean Road Open. Sandgren was certainly vocal and made up for his frustration heard during his 14 days harsh quarantine prior to the Australian Open in Melbourne. ‘BRUTAL’: Tennis fans have been exhausted by Andreescu’s latest withdrawal WOULD NOT BE HERE: Serena’s stunning Australian Open admission But the controversial American has also let everyone know about his frustration in court after a meltdown against Australian John-Patrick Smith. Facing a breaking point in the third set, Sandgren put a forehand in the middle of the net. The American then shouted: I hate this stupid sport. But moments later, Sandgren lost it and shattered his racket with a points violation. Smith, World Number 318, led 4-3 in the third, but World Champion 50 Sandgren regained his cool to complete the game. Sangren is quarantined at Tennis Australia While the majority of the roughly 1,200-string contingent of foreign players, coaches and staff are now free to explore Melbourne after completing their two weeks of isolation, Sandgren was one of 72 banned from their rooms for whatever reason leave. He was critical of Tennis Australia’s quarantine set-up and that the top players had been given more freedom in the Adelaide hotels. Story continues But because it was so close to quarantine, the news of the requirement to stay in quarantine another night was not good. Sandgren took to social media to openly mock Tennis Australia over the decision. I just found out that we won’t be able to leave the room until midnight tomorrow, which will leave us in this room for nearly 15 days, he said in an Instagram video. That is also another day when we cannot practice. (Train) Saturday, Sunday, Monday, play a match on Tuesday, a match – a competitive tennis match. Sixteen days off, three days off. Tennis match. My names are Tennis Australia and I am sooooo cool. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world. Originally published February 1, 2021, 10:49 PM

